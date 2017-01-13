CVT COOLING TIPS FOR YOUR RZR FROM DIRT WHEELS SHOP FOREMAN

Dear Boss McKannick,

I have a 2014 Polaris RZR XP 1000 which I like a lot. However, when I’m driving it hard on warm days, it seems like the CVT clutch and belt get too hot. I’m wondering if the venting to the clutch housing is as good as it can be. A buddy of mine says Polaris changed the design of the 2015 model to improve airflow to the CVT. Do you know if this is true? If so, would the parts fit on my 2014 model, or is there something else I can do to get more cooling air in there?

Jeff Anderson

San Diego, CA



It is true, and Polaris has a retrofit kit for the 2014s to bring them up to 2015 standards. It’s part number 2205862. The kit includes: 1) Drive belt (3211180), 2) clutch cover, 3) Frog Skin covers intake, 4) intake tubes and 5) Mounting hardware. Retail pricing is about $260. Note that Polaris only recommends the use of belt #3211180 with this upgrade kit. Field reports say you can expect a 40-degree Fahrenheit reduction in belt temps.

