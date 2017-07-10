Headline News

Cyclone Premium MX/Off-Road Helmet Test

July 10, 2017
Comments off
6 Views
Home Features, Home News, Home Page, News, Product Tests

 

Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announced a newly launched line of helmets back in February of 2017, and we recently had the opportunity to test them.  Aside from safety and style, riders often look for three key elements when buying a helmet: weight, venting, and affordability. The Cyclone MX/Off-Road helmets easily meet all those criteria. It is designed with durable ABS materials to not only stay light, but give this helmet great energy absorbing and impact resistant qualities.

Vents on both the top and rear of the Cyclone allow for good air flow to keep you cool as you ride. But just in case you tend to sweat no matter what, the removable pads and washable liner make it easy to keep your helmet fresh. The adjustable visor and goggle strap guide were also helpful features that come standard with this helmet.

The Cyclone is available in a wide range of sizes, including youth sizes, and eight color options. Stylish black grey and white accents really pop against the colorful backgrounds. However, if you are opposed to bright colors then you might want to opt for their matte black option. We found that these helmets were comfortable and fit true to size; and with a price point of just $89.95 for colors, and 84.95 for matte black, the Cyclone was also comfortable for our wallets.

To shop these helmets and more Race Driven products, visit their website: https://www.race-driven.com/

DOT and ECE 22.05 approved.

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

10 ATVs YOU DON’T SEE EVERY DAY —

Jul 10, 2017Comments off93 Views

A Honda TRX1100R is something you rarely see. Aprilia V-twin 450 quads are indeed quite rare. Maybe in the winter you might catch a glimpse of A

PROJECT UTV: THE GENERAL OF...

Building an exploration machine, By the staff of Dirt Wheels.

Jul 09, 2017

GEAR GRINDER: ULTIMAX ATV ...

— Give your CVT a good belt, By the staff

Jul 08, 2017

WHERE TO RIDE: 2017 SUMMER ...

The best jamborees and festivals in the nation for

Jul 07, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤