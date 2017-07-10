Cyclone Premium MX/Off-Road Helmet Test

Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announced a newly launched line of helmets back in February of 2017, and we recently had the opportunity to test them. Aside from safety and style, riders often look for three key elements when buying a helmet: weight, venting, and affordability. The Cyclone MX/Off-Road helmets easily meet all those criteria. It is designed with durable ABS materials to not only stay light, but give this helmet great energy absorbing and impact resistant qualities.

Vents on both the top and rear of the Cyclone allow for good air flow to keep you cool as you ride. But just in case you tend to sweat no matter what, the removable pads and washable liner make it easy to keep your helmet fresh. The adjustable visor and goggle strap guide were also helpful features that come standard with this helmet.

The Cyclone is available in a wide range of sizes, including youth sizes, and eight color options. Stylish black grey and white accents really pop against the colorful backgrounds. However, if you are opposed to bright colors then you might want to opt for their matte black option. We found that these helmets were comfortable and fit true to size; and with a price point of just $89.95 for colors, and 84.95 for matte black, the Cyclone was also comfortable for our wallets.

To shop these helmets and more Race Driven products, visit their website: https://www.race-driven.com/

DOT and ECE 22.05 approved.