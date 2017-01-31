DIRT WHEELS TIP: IT MAY COST YOU LESS TO BUY A REBUILT ENGINE

Headline News

IT MAY COST YOU LESS TO BUY A REBUILT ENGINE

January 31, 2017
    ATV engines are well-engineered and very reliable, but catastrophic damage can sometimes occur. It’s certainly no fun to see the connecting rod sticking out of your quad’s engine cases, or pulling the head and seeing broken valves stuck in the top of the piston. After that you then deal with the sticker shock for the parts and labor of getting it fixed. Well, the Dirt Wheels crew is here to tell you there is another option. Instead of going through the headache of repairing your busted engine, you can simply purchase an engine that has already been rebuilt and is ready to be shipped to your home.

    Power Sports Nation has been in the engine rebuild business for 10 years and from what we hear they get a lot of positive feedback and customer satisfaction. You’ll find that they have just about every model ATV and UTV engine already rebuilt and ready to go. They offer you a preview photo of the engine and list every part that has been replaced with new.

    The engines will typically have a rebored cylinder with a new Wiseco piston, rings, gaskets and cam chain. Usually it’ll also have new valve guide seals and the valves will be lapped to the seats if needed. There may be some where other parts replaced such as bearings. Each listing specifies the details.

    While going through their wide variety of ready-to-go rebuilt engines, we selected a sampling to give you an idea of what’s available on any given day and how much they cost. Take a look and see what you think.

    Another thing we like about Power Sports Nation is they also have a very large inventory of used ATV and UTV parts. Let’s say you bent an A-arm on your Honda Rincon. Well, it’s likely that PSN will have at least one on the shelf for 65% off of what a new one costs. All of their parts are cataloged, stored in an indoor warehouse and come with a full guarantee. They want to make sure you’ll become a repeat customer for any other parts you may need. Check them out at http://store.powersportsnation.com.

    You can also order parts by calling them at (402) 371-7002. Tell them the Dirt Wheels crew sent you.

1 yfz450 $2249

1. Yamaha YFZ450, $2249

2 grizzly 600 $1999

2. Yamaha Grizzly 600, $1999

3 banshee $1799

3. Yamaha Banshee 350, $1799

4 blaster $999

4. Yamaha Blaster 200, $999

5 rhino 700 $2499

5. Yamaha Rhino 700, $2499

6 big bear 250 $1199

6. Yamaha Big Bear 250, $1199

7 400ex $1999

7. Honda 400EX, $1999

8 rancher 420 $1799

8. Honda Rancher 420, $1799

9 recon 250 $1199

9. Honda Recon 250, $1199

10 rzr 900 $3299

10. Polaris RZR 900, $3299

11 outlaw 450 $2199

11. Polaris Outlaw 450, $2199

12 sportsman 550 $1999

12. Polaris Sportsman 550, $1999

13 outlander 800 $2999

13. Can-Am Outlander 800, $2999

14 ds450 $2499

14. Can-Am DS450, $2499

15 kfx400 $1499

15. Kawasaki KFX400, $1499

16 kfx700 $1799

16. Kawasaki KFX700, $1799

17 king quad 750 $2499

17. Suzuki King Quad 750, $2499

18 ltr450 $2499

18. Suzuki LTR450, $2499

*Note: You may be able to knock $100 to $400 off these prices by exchanging your old engine.

