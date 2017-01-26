DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race Reports

VOLUME 2

WORCS Photo’s-Harlen Foley NHHA Pics from Photo’s By Grumpy.

The weekend has ended and everyone is now working and looking forward to this coming weekend to get back out and roost! There was some action going on in the world of racing with the WORCS Side-By-Side World Finals and the first round of the AMA National Hare and Hound series.

WORCS SXS WORLD FINALS: PRIMM, NV JANUARY 21-22, 2017

Most of Nevada got drenched with rain and Primm, Nevada wasn’t excluded from it. The course was muddy and the temperature was cold, but that didn’t stop these UTV drivers from trying claim a victory. This was a two day event. On Saturday, the drivers raced on a short course style track and on Sunday they raced on a WORCS style desert track. The two finishes were combined, as well as the fastest time to determine the $2,500 overall winner.



PRO PRODUCTION UTV:

Cody Bradbury claimed the overall of the Pro Production class in his Polaris Turbo. He took second in the short course event on Saturday and first in the desert course event on Sunday. Those combined points claimed Bradbury the $2,500 prize. Coming in second overall was the 2016 champion David Haagsma in his naturally aspirated Polaris. Haagsma scored a third in short course and second on the desert course. The third spot went to Polaris pilot Ryan Piplic. Piplic finished first in the short course. He was battling for the lead on the desert course, but after having a drive belt issue he dropped back to 7th place which was good enough for a third overall.

PRO STOCK UTV:

Yamaha’s Nic Granlund was on a mission to win this weekend. He finished with a second on Saturday and another second-place finish on Sunday. Those points combined gave Granlund the overall win. In second place, it was Saturday’s short course winner Ray Bulloch.

Bulloch was running strong until he tangled with Granlund and Eichner were Bulloch would rip an a-arm off his Polaris. Bulloch continued the race and finished sixth which earned him second overall for the weekend. Third overall would be claimed by Polaris’s Beau Baron. Baron scored an 8th on Saturday and came back to win Sunday’s race with an almost stock RZR.



SXS 1000 STOCK UTV:

In the SXS 1000 Stock class, it was a Gareth Dihel who took the overall with a 1-2 finish for the weekend. In second it was David Johnson who beat out 13-year-old Brandon Sorenson.



WOMENS CLASS UTV:

Amanda Sorenson had a stellar performance by winning both Saturday and Sunday’s races. Claiming second, it was Emily Green scoring a 2nd for both days. The last spot of the podium was taken by Jennifer Broughton.



YOUTH SXS:

In the youth class, it was Ray Bulloch’s son Stockton Bulloch that took the victory in the 250 class. In the 800 class Sam Chournos claimed victory while in the 250-stock class it was Brooklyn Leaverton

AMA NATIONAL HARE AND HOUND ROUND 1: LUCERNE VALLEY, CA JANUARY 22, 2017

Southern California has also seen its fair share of rain lately. Fortunately, California dirt is epic when it gets some moisture. This weekend marked the first round of the AMA National Hare and Hound and ATV and MC racers would get to partake in the “pay dirt” and the nasty rocks Lucerne Valley offers.



PRO ATV:

Off the start it was Las Vegas native Zack Richardson with the early lead on his Honda. However, a few miles in he would end up a crash. Richardson would mount back up, but he a stripped wheel hub made him limp it in for a fourth.

There was a great battle for the lead for most of the race, but it would be Christopher Peatross that would claim his first pro ATV victory aboard a KFX450R. Robbie Cockrell swapped the lead with Peatross until he broke his foot peg on his Honda. This caused Cockrell to limp it in towards the end of the race where he would claim second. In third, it was the 2017 National Hare and Hound Champion, Colt Brinkerhoff. Brinkerhoff had an issue with his 450 the day before and he made the decision to race his sister-in-law’s 250R. Brinkerhoff also swapped the lead, but after hitting a rock and breaking the stabilizer on the 250R, Peatross and Cockrell pulled away.



EXPERT ATV:

In the expert class, it would be Ryan Wilson taking the “W” on his KTM. Coming in second was last year’s Expert Class runner up Rachel Bosemer on her 250R after a bad start. Jay Young would round out the expert podium on his Raptor 700.