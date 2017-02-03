DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND: VOLUME 3 – Race Report

The second round for the ATV and MC classes of WORCS Racing kicked off in Primm, NV. Unlike the weekend before where there was nothing but mud for the UTV’s, the quads and dirt bikes had sunny skies and dryer conditions. With conditions like that, it would make for some great racing.

PRO ATV:

Robbie Mitchell nabbed the hole shot on the dead engine start. Mitchell led most of the race, but Beau Baron was hot on his heels. Baron made the pass and soon thereafter Mitchell, who did not pit during the race, ran out of fuel on the last lap. To add to his bad luck, Mitchell was penalized one lap for an illegal refueling procedure. Beau Baron would take the win. Mike Sloan pushed hard the entire race, even after a battery issue that caused him grief, he would finish second pro. Rounded out the third spot in the pro ATV class was 17-year-old Jerry Maldonado.

PRO-AM:

There were some heated battles in the pro-am class and some WORCS history was made. Round one winner, Logan Huff, was leading each lap until the last lap were Tyler Benally would make the past for the pro-am win. Benally did so without a head pipe. Along with that Benally took third overall between the pros and pro-am class, which was the first time in WORCS history that a pro-am rider landed on the pro podium! After a long fought battle, Logan Huff would have to settle for second. After a long stint on not attending WORCS races, familiar face Bryce Peart showed up at Primm and raced his heart out to a third in the pro-am class.

This weekend marks the start of the King of the Hammers event. It starts Friday the third, and goes until Saturday the 11th. We’ll be out there shooting most of the event so look for some great report next week!