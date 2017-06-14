EPI CLUTCH KITS FOR POLARIS GENERAL

— The power delivery of a CVT is effected by the type of tires on your UTV and where you ride. The guys at EPI Performance are the experts when it comes to setting up a CVT to your riding situations. The Polaris General 1000 is a popular selling model these days, so naturally, EPI has a variety of clutch kits tailored to that machine as well.

There are different Sport Utility clutch kits, based on stock tires, larger tires and even if you ride at higher elevations. The Sand Dune clutch kits are tuned for better power delivery with stock tires or with paddles. The Mudder clutch kit is what you need if your General has larger, aggressive mud tires.

Most of these clutch kits are in the price range of $329.95.

More info here > https://epiperformance.com/1000-general-ebs-2016-17/