Evans coolant keeps motors running in the GNCC racing series

February 24, 2017
Demonstrating its commitment to powersports, Evans Cooling is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Racer Productions, producer of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC). As the Series’ newest feature level sponsor, Evans will attend all thirteen GNCC events throughout the 2017 racing year from March 4 through October 29.

John Light, Evans Powersports Director, says of the extended partnership: “Working with the GNCC Racing Series connects us with the hardcore off-road enthusiast who needs our coolant the most.” He continues, “You just can’t race through mud and tight woods for three hours if your coolant won’t stay in the machine. Evans’ high boiling point of 375°F means the coolant won’t form vapor, build pressure, or boil out.”  The Evans team will be at each GNCC event to answer questions about Evans and waterless coolant.

Evans’ increased support will include backing several GNCC teams throughout the year, including AmPro Yamaha, JCR Honda, Obermeyer/MCS Suzuki, and many others. Now that Evans has supported key pro riders as well as GNCC amateur competitions over the 2016 year, racers are increasingly using Evans to achieve peak performance.

Corey MacDonald, Mechanic at AmPro Yamaha, said, “We’ve been using Evans for years in everything from our YZ85’s up to our YZ450FX’s. We don’t worry about corrosion eating past our seals and coolant pump shafts.” MacDonald continued, “Honestly, what’s a hot engine without coolant? Evans gives us the confidence to never have to worry about overheating issues and that’s why the AmPro Yamaha team has been using this product since 2005 and will for more years to come!”

The 2017 AMSOIL GNCC Series kicks off in Union, South Carolina in early March, and will race through seven states and thirteen cities ending with Crawfordsville, Indiana, in late October.

For more information on the series, please visit the official GNCC website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on GNCC on the Evans Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram, and use the hashtag: #EvansRacer

For more on Evans waterless coolant, visit the Evans website.

