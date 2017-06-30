Evans Launches New Half-Gallon Prep Fluid and Promotion for Powersports Vehicles
With its ability to prevent overheating, Evans Waterless Powersports Coolant is the ideal coolant for powersports vehicles, from motorcycles to ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles. Now, Evans has also packaged the companion product, Evans Prep Fluid in half-gallon bottles, especially for powersports vehicles. The smaller bottles, scaled to the needs of smaller cooling systems help bring down the overall cost of filling powersports equipment with waterless coolant. Evans is launching this new product with a special promotion: Consumers who send in a proof of purchase of the new Evans Prep Fluid in the half-gallon bottle will receive a $10.00 coupon for a future purchase of any Evans product. Send proof of purchase to Evans Cooling, 1 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06078, Attention: Emilia Teta. Evans Prep Fluid is specially formulated to fully flush out old coolant and water from systems to provide the full waterless benefits. The new product will be available starting mid-August 2016 at powersports dealers. Consumers should ask their local dealer or learn where to buy on the Evans website. With a boiling point of 375°F, Evans Waterless Coolants perform under extreme conditions, well past the failure point of water-based coolants. Evans will not form vapor and operates at a much lower pressure, reducing stress on the cooling system. At the other end of the temperature scale, Evans will not freeze even at temps below -40 F. Evans also prevents corrosion and electrolysis and preserves metals and engine components. For more information, visit the Evans website.
Jun 30, 2017 68 Views
