Headline News
NEW MODELS: 2017 UTV BUYER’S GUIDE (March 1, 2017 8:41 am)
READER’S RZR TURBO UPGRADES (February 28, 2017 1:38 pm)
EVENT: CAMP RZR SOCAL (February 28, 2017 8:10 am)
PRODUCT EVALUATION: POD K4 KNEE BRACE (February 28, 2017 6:54 am)
FUEL OFF-ROAD UTV WHEELS (February 27, 2017 1:25 pm)

EVENT: CAMP RZR SOCAL

camprzr_sprd
February 28, 2017
Comments off
446 Views
2 block, Events, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Where to Ride

Five years of RZRs and Glamis By the staff of Dirt Wheels
Photos by Karel Kramer and courtesy of Polaris

 

This is what most of the people trekking to Glamis are looking for—thrills and excitement in the dunes. While this looks pretty crazy, spotters are checking to make sure the coast is clear before going for air tricks.
This is what most of the people trekking to Glamis are looking for—thrills and excitement in the dunes. While this looks pretty crazy, spotters are checking to make sure the coast is clear before going for air tricks.

 

Country star Jake Owen returned as the concert headliner for Saturday night, but when he wasn’t prepping or performing, he was shredding dunes in a new Polaris RZR XP Turbo.
Country star Jake Owen returned as the concert headliner for Saturday night, but when he wasn’t prepping or performing, he was shredding dunes in a new Polaris RZR XP Turbo.

 

The actual Polaris display area that is the heart of Camp RZR is fenced with specific hours. This happy stampede is right as the gates opened for Friday’s start.
The actual Polaris display area that is the heart of Camp RZR is fenced with specific hours. This happy stampede is right as the gates opened for Friday’s start.

 

One of the highlights of Camp RZR was this RZR XP 4 modified to carry a Gatling gun T-shirt cannon to launch bundled T-shirts to the crowd.
One of the highlights of Camp RZR was this RZR XP 4 modified to carry a Gatling gun T-shirt cannon to launch bundled T-shirts to the crowd.

 

One of the Camp RZR displays was this lineup of Polaris RZR race championship machines. These are fast cars with fast drivers.
One of the Camp RZR displays was this lineup of Polaris RZR race championship machines. These are fast cars with fast drivers.

 

Anyone could sign up to spin some laps on a brand-new RZR.
Anyone could sign up to spin some laps on a brand-new RZR.

 

In addition to building increasingly amazing off-road machines, Polaris is building connections with all RZR owners, and being part of the extended Polaris family means major events that bring Polaris fans together. For the fifth year, Camp RZR has hit SoCal on Halloween weekend at the Glamis area of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. For 2016, Camp RZR attracted enough visitors to fill the camping areas elbow to elbow, and an estimated 27,000 dune enthusiasts were on hand for the weekend’s festivities. Activities were nonstop, but the vast majority of participants simply got out and enjoyed the dunes. While a huge number were on Polaris machinery, by no means were all of the 27,000 riders/drivers so brand loyal. There were buggies, UTVs of all stripes, ATVs, motorcycles and even street-driven machinery adapted for the sand. Here are some photos that give a feeling of the weekend and this unique dune area.

 

This is just the machinery that was parked outside Camp RZR’s gates. The machines were constantly moving in and out as visitors checked things out and then headed back to play in the sand.
This is just the machinery that was parked outside Camp RZR’s gates. The machines were constantly moving in and out as visitors checked things out and then headed back to play in the sand.

 

There are still plenty of quads to be seen in the dunes. This foursome was parked right at the gate to Camp RZR.
There are still plenty of quads to be seen in the dunes. This foursome was parked right at the gate to Camp RZR.

 

MotoTrials superstar Geoff Aaron might be better known for racing EnduroCross these days, but the 10-time trials champ has been spreading the news of trials with his amazing shows for many years.
MotoTrials superstar Geoff Aaron might be better known for racing EnduroCross these days, but the 10-time trials champ has been spreading the news of trials with his amazing shows for many years.

 

Everyone entering Camp RZR could line up for a shot at this prize wheel. This little girl was a winner.
Everyone entering Camp RZR could line up for a shot at this prize wheel. This little girl was a winner.

Related Article

bg-half-page

NEW MODELS: 2017 UTV BUYER’S GUIDE

Mar 01, 2017Comments off614 Views

A roll cage for any age By the staff of Dirt Wheels 2016 was an exciting year with the release of all-new and upgraded 2017 UTV models. Polaris

RZR T JG 1

READER’S RZR TURBO UP...

What all does a Dirt Wheels reader do to

Feb 28, 2017
_dsc8362

PRODUCT EVALUATION: POD K4 ...

Complete protection for your knees By the staff of Dirt Wheels Protection

Feb 28, 2017
Fuel 1 rzr

FUEL OFF-ROAD UTV WHEELS

  Fuel Off-Road has a new line of UTV

Feb 27, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.