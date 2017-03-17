Headline News
EVENT: CST TIRES SXS ADVENTURE RALLY

March 17, 2017
Utah’s hottest new UTV gathering By the staff of Dirt Wheels

 

Each year the SxS Adventure Rally grows in numbers.
Utah is the land of Oz for UTVs and ATVs, and the state has a host of the best rallies and jamboree gatherings found anywhere. One of the most popular UTV-only events is the Rally on the Rocks (ROTR), and ROTR promoter Lanse Churnos was looking for another opportunity for a successful rock-crawling and trail event to hold in addition to Moab. After looking around, it was determined that Sand Hollow near Hurricane, Utah, would be an excellent choice.World Off-Road Championship Series’ Sean Reddish already runs a motorcycle/ATV/UTV race event in Sand Hollow State Park near Zion National Park in southern Utah. It was natural for the two to join forces to promote the SxS Adventure Rally.

 

Rides are limited in number, and only registered riders can participate during the SxS Adventure Rally. For best results, pre-register for the rides that you want to do.
GUIDED TOURS

Unlike WORCS, the SxS Adventure Rally is not a speed contest, but an adventure gathering where participants can choose from 12 guided rides each day in and around Sand Hollow. Each selected route has a set maximum number of machines for each trip, and experienced guides shepherd the entire group through. That way, groups can have a wide range of skill and experience levels. Better drivers will get through without help and may even help others. Lesser-skilled or experienced riders will learn a great deal from watching other drivers and getting coaching from the guides.

Sand Hollow State Park has a surreal mix of red-rock formations, dunes and open desert. Of the available rides, some are ranked difficult. Other rides are moderate, and a good number of rides are easy. The views on the rides are fabulous. On most of the more difficult rides, there are bypass routes for the hardest obstacles, and rally guides (many from ATV and jeep adventure tours) spot for ride participants and do a great job of leading and chasing each ride so that everyone has a good time and gets home safely.

 

Some of the most technical sections also provide the most outstanding scenery as well. Southern Utah has surreal rock terrain in abundance.
BEAUTIFUL SCENERY

Located south of Zion National Park, Sand Hollow State Park is one of the most scenic OHV areas in the country. Opened in 2003 as an official Utah state park, Sand Hollow is 15,000 acres of red sand dunes, sand washes, open desert and red sandstone formations, and there is also a large reservoir with beach camping adjacent to the Sand Pit Campground with 31 campsites. The SxS Adventure Rally is held in November each year. This year pre-registration ran $110 each for drivers and passengers, since insurance, dinner, T-shirts and all BLM fees are the same amount for both. Once you have pre-registered, you may change your ride choices, but you will not be able to be added to rides that are full.

 

It isn’t just the climbs that are thrilling. There are some heart-stopping drops as well. You better be in 4WD and give it a little gas when the front wheels touch here.
Experienced spotters work with all of the drivers to make sure they are hitting safe lines and staying out of trouble. As you can see, super-specialized rigs are not required.
You could register on-site for $120, but that registration does not include a shirt, and there is no guarantee that you will get the ride you want. Children 10 and under are free, but no shirt is included. Registration covers three days of guided trail rides, event T-shirt (for those that register online), a swag bag full of goodies from CST Tires SxS Adventure Rally and many other vendors and sponsors, all BLM & School Lands and Trust fees, sales tax, three breakfasts, opportunities to talk with the top vendors in the industry, participation in UTV games (additional fees may apply), and a chance to win many raffle prizes. Oh, and during the event you may drive your UTV around town with restrictions on the main highway.

 

This looks like a good trail to walk. It really looks like a risky line to choose. It isn’t that the trail is really that hard, but the consequences of a mistake are dire.
This is the beauty of Sand Hollow State Park. Mere feet from dunes and sand sport galore, the slick-rock routes are stunning. This one looks like a beast of a climb.
Yep. We’d take a spotter here. Drops this steep can be blind from the cockpit as you approach the drop. Knowing that you are on the correct line is priceless.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY…

CST Tires was the title sponsor and Polaris was the presenting sponsor. Other supporters include Camp Chef, Can-Am, HCR Racing, STI Off-Road, Yamaha Motors USA, Arctic Cat, DP Performance, SxS Performance, Kombustion UTV, MSA Wheels, Raceline Wheels, ZBroz Racing, Rugged Radios, All Terrain Communications, Dirt Warrior Accessories, Moto Zoomz, Moto Unltd., UTV Guide, Walker Evans Racing, UTV Action magazine and DirTee Clothing. All sponsors had products and experts on hand, and the OEM brands had test-drive opportunities available. Check out www.sxsadventurerally.com for more information.

 

Once you get high in the red rocks, the views are simply breathtaking. The question is, where do you go from here? Follow the paint marks or the tire blue-groove on the rock surface.
A fair number of the entrants that braved this climb may have scraped up some passenger-side body parts. It looks like a serious climb.
