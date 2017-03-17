EVENT: CST TIRES SXS ADVENTURE RALLY

Utah’s hottest new UTV gathering By the staff of Dirt Wheels

Utah is the land of Oz for UTVs and ATVs, and the state has a host of the best rallies and jamboree gatherings found anywhere. One of the most popular UTV-only events is the Rally on the Rocks (ROTR), and ROTR promoter Lanse Churnos was looking for another opportunity for a successful rock-crawling and trail event to hold in addition to Moab. After looking around, it was determined that Sand Hollow near Hurricane, Utah, would be an excellent choice.World Off-Road Championship Series’ Sean Reddish already runs a motorcycle/ATV/UTV race event in Sand Hollow State Park near Zion National Park in southern Utah. It was natural for the two to join forces to promote the SxS Adventure Rally.

GUIDED TOURS

Unlike WORCS, the SxS Adventure Rally is not a speed contest, but an adventure gathering where participants can choose from 12 guided rides each day in and around Sand Hollow. Each selected route has a set maximum number of machines for each trip, and experienced guides shepherd the entire group through. That way, groups can have a wide range of skill and experience levels. Better drivers will get through without help and may even help others. Lesser-skilled or experienced riders will learn a great deal from watching other drivers and getting coaching from the guides.

Sand Hollow State Park has a surreal mix of red-rock formations, dunes and open desert. Of the available rides, some are ranked difficult. Other rides are moderate, and a good number of rides are easy. The views on the rides are fabulous. On most of the more difficult rides, there are bypass routes for the hardest obstacles, and rally guides (many from ATV and jeep adventure tours) spot for ride participants and do a great job of leading and chasing each ride so that everyone has a good time and gets home safely.

BEAUTIFUL SCENERY

Located south of Zion National Park, Sand Hollow State Park is one of the most scenic OHV areas in the country. Opened in 2003 as an official Utah state park, Sand Hollow is 15,000 acres of red sand dunes, sand washes, open desert and red sandstone formations, and there is also a large reservoir with beach camping adjacent to the Sand Pit Campground with 31 campsites. The SxS Adventure Rally is held in November each year. This year pre-registration ran $110 each for drivers and passengers, since insurance, dinner, T-shirts and all BLM fees are the same amount for both. Once you have pre-registered, you may change your ride choices, but you will not be able to be added to rides that are full.

You could register on-site for $120, but that registration does not include a shirt, and there is no guarantee that you will get the ride you want. Children 10 and under are free, but no shirt is included. Registration covers three days of guided trail rides, event T-shirt (for those that register online), a swag bag full of goodies from CST Tires SxS Adventure Rally and many other vendors and sponsors, all BLM & School Lands and Trust fees, sales tax, three breakfasts, opportunities to talk with the top vendors in the industry, participation in UTV games (additional fees may apply), and a chance to win many raffle prizes. Oh, and during the event you may drive your UTV around town with restrictions on the main highway.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY…

CST Tires was the title sponsor and Polaris was the presenting sponsor. Other supporters include Camp Chef, Can-Am, HCR Racing, STI Off-Road, Yamaha Motors USA, Arctic Cat, DP Performance, SxS Performance, Kombustion UTV, MSA Wheels, Raceline Wheels, ZBroz Racing, Rugged Radios, All Terrain Communications, Dirt Warrior Accessories, Moto Zoomz, Moto Unltd., UTV Guide, Walker Evans Racing, UTV Action magazine and DirTee Clothing. All sponsors had products and experts on hand, and the OEM brands had test-drive opportunities available. Check out www.sxsadventurerally.com for more information.