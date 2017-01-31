FAST QUADS FROM LONE STAR RACING!

One place where you’re sure to see modified quads is at the sand dunes. Some are set up for getting to the top of a dune as quickly as possible and others are set up to improve the overall fun of carving sand dunes. Lone Star Racing is one company that ATV riders have been going to for their specialized expertise. For over 20 years LSR has been providing custom quad chassis, A-arms, swing arms, suspension, hubs, axles and other performance products. Here is a sampling of machinery that LSR has had a hand in building. For more info on all the products they offer click here> http://lsracing.com