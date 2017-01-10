Headline News
We test the Yamaha YXZ1000R SS Special Edition! (January 11, 2017 6:55 am)
Top 12 riding areas in Utah! (January 11, 2017 6:37 am)
OIL-INJECTION vs. PREMIX: WHICH IS BETTER FOR YOUR 2-STROKE? (January 10, 2017 11:36 am)
DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race reports and more! (January 10, 2017 11:29 am)
ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT X (January 10, 2017 6:48 am)

ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT X

wildcat_sprd
January 10, 2017
Comments off
81 Views
Arctic Cat, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Reviews, Slideshow, UTV Tests

New models, colors and options  By the staff of Dirt Wheels

 

The Arctic Cat Wildcat X handles hard landings with ease due to the new RG Pro suspension.
The Arctic Cat Wildcat X handles hard landings with ease due to the new RG Pro suspension.

 

If you have spent any time researching the UTV market or have simply gone to your local dealer, you will learn that Arctic Cat is a major manufacturer, but you won’t see them on the trail in the same numbers that you will Polaris and Can-Am. In an effort to change that disparity in numbers, Arctic Cat just released the 2017 Wildcat X and X Limited with the new RG Pro suspension system, and we are impressed! Arctic Cat teamed up with professional race car driver Robby Gordon and modified the Wildcat for better performance in the handling department. And the best part? You can get the Wildcat X Limited for under $20,000!

 

The 951cc, H1, V-twin, four-stroke engine is the same as last year, and so is the CVT transmission. We had hoped Arctic Cat would upgrade to a more powerful engine.
The 951cc, H1, V-twin, four-stroke engine is the same as last year, and so is the CVT transmission. We had hoped Arctic Cat would upgrade to a more powerful engine.

 

RG PRO SUSPENSION

The biggest change with the new Wildcat X model is the rear suspension. For starters, adjustable, dual-rate-reservoir King shocks provide 16.5 inches of travel and are now used on the ’Cat. The new trailing arms mount in two pivots almost like a motorcycle swingarm. They are designed to be stronger than before, and just like the axles and hubs, the exact same part is used for both sides of the Arctic Cat. When the independent rear suspension runs through full travel, there is always some side-to-side movement called wheel scrub. On the 2016 Wildcat there was 5 inches of scrub. With the Gordon suspension, scrub has been reduced to 1.5 inches. That helps the machine track much straighter over rough terrain.

 

The new trailing arm is very strong and creates less side-to-side movement than previous designs. This allows the UTV to track straighter over rough terrain.
The new trailing arm is very strong and creates less side-to-side movement than previous designs. This allows the UTV to track straighter over rough terrain.

 

The front suspension has been modified to have stronger A-arm mounting points and stronger tie-rods. There is a welded-in brace in the frame to reduce flex in the front suspension. The bottom of the frame has a stronger gusset to help keep the front end stiff, and that improves steering. The RG Pro suspension package also includes a front sway bar on the Wildcat X and a redesigned rear sway for improved stability at higher speeds and in corners.

 

Full-aluminum doors come standard on the Wildcat X Limited model.
Full-aluminum doors come standard on the Wildcat X Limited model.

 

FEATURES OF THE X 

The Arctic Cat Wildcat X line has machines with great handling for a very competitive price. We had hoped to see some changes to the engine, but that wasn’t the case for 2017. The Wildcat still utilizes their H1, 951cc, V-twin, four-stroke engine that is electronically fuel injected and paired with a CVT that has Team Rapid Response clutch technology.

 

King shocks come on all four corners of the Arctic Cat Wildcat X. They have dual-rate springs; are compression, preload and rebound adjustable; and are oil-damped reservoir shocks.
King shocks come on all four corners of the Arctic Cat Wildcat X. They have dual-rate springs; are compression, preload and rebound adjustable; and are oil-damped reservoir shocks.

 

Color-matched aluminum bumpers come on the X Limited model. The axles, hubs and trailing arms can be used on either side of the ’Cat.
Color-matched aluminum bumpers come on the X Limited model. The axles, hubs and trailing arms can be used on either side of the ’Cat.

 

Professional stadium super truck and Arctic Cat driver Sheldon Creed showed how well the RG Pro suspension handles corners at the 2016 Sand Sports Super Show.

Professional stadium super truck and Arctic Cat driver Sheldon Creed showed how well the RG Pro suspension handles corners at the 2016 Sand Sports Super Show.

 

The front dual A-arms have stronger mounting points, the tie-rods are stronger and there are strengthening braces in the frame to help this machine steer and handle better.

The front dual A-arms have stronger mounting points, the tie-rods are stronger and there are strengthening braces in the frame to help this machine steer and handle better.

 

 

You can now remove the CVT cover on this machine without having to remove the shock, which makes getting to the belt far easier.
You can now remove the CVT cover on this machine without having to remove the shock, which makes getting to the belt far easier.

 

The Wildcat X line gained new 15-inch, cast-aluminum KMC wheels. Arctic Cat wrapped ITP Ultra-Cross six-ply tires on the X, and they are some of the best tires on the market. The Wildcat X Limited gained color-matched aluminum front and rear bumpers, as well as a much stronger roll cage that Gordon helped design. There are V-bars built into the roll cage in the front and rear, and the top bars were moved further outward for more strength. One center roof bar was added. A roof comes standard on the LTD model, as well as full-aluminum doors.

 

The $19,499 Arctic Cat Wildcat X Limited has a stronger roll cage with a roof. There are V-bars in the front and rear of the cage, and the roof bars are now at the edges of the cage with one center-mounted bar.
The $19,499 Arctic Cat Wildcat X Limited has a stronger roll cage with a roof. There are V-bars in the front and rear of the cage, and the roof bars are now at the edges of the cage with one center-mounted bar.

 

Fifteen-inch KMC wheels with 27-inch ITP Ultracross tires come stock on the X lineup.
Fifteen-inch KMC wheels with 27-inch ITP Ultracross tires come stock on the X lineup.

 

FINAL THOUGHTS

The Arctic Cat Wildcat X line features the $18,499 Wildcat X, the $20,499 Wildcat 4X four-seater and the $19,499 Wildcat X Limited. The new RG Pro suspension system is impressive and will handle much better than previous years, and the Wildcat already has one of the best systems on a UTV. You will be able to purchase bolt-on RG Pro kits for older Wildcat 1000s. Go to www.arcticcat.com to learn more about their lineup.

Related Article

_y5t5051

We test the Yamaha YXZ1000R SS Special Editio...

Jan 11, 2017Comments off1782 Views

We’ve been dying to hop in the driver’s seats of the 2017 Yamaha YXZ1000R special edition models since we saw them at their reveal in South Carolina.

utah-sprd

Top 12 riding areas in Utah...

We love to ride in a variety of states,

Jan 11, 2017
blaster-l29-9_10

OIL-INJECTION vs. PREMIX: W...

Dear Boss McKannick, I bought a used 2003 Yamaha

Jan 10, 2017
image1

DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND –...

We at Dirt Wheels Magazine live for the weekend.

Jan 10, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.