FLY Hard Parts Billet Spacesaver Perch Mount Kill Switch

Fuel injected bikes today with their map switches, launch controls and kill switches don’t leave much room for controls or hand guard mounts. This space saving 6061 aluminum perch mount kill switch will save you some much needed room by replacing the cap on you clutch perch or brake master cylinder. The universal design fits most applications and will work on the left or right side and can even replace the starter button on some applications.

Colors: Blue, Red, Orange, or Black.

Retail Price: $46.95

FLY Hard Parts

Distributed Exclusively in the United States by WPS

Online: www.flyracing.com/hard-parts