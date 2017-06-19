Headline News

FREE YXZ1000R AUDIO SYSTEM

June 19, 2017
— PRESS RELEASE FROM YAMAHA —

Ready to give your YXZ1000R the ultimate audio experience? From June 12 to July 16, we’re giving away a @rockfordfosgate Stage 2 audio system to 1 lucky winner each week. The 4 winners will be voted on the final week to win the GRAND PRIZE:  Stage 4 components! All you have to do is post a picture of your YXZ1000R on Instagram with the hashtag #RockinYXZsweepstakes to enter. Good luck! Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the continental United States, who are at least 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and any other U.S. territories, possessions and where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram. For full rules and details, visit https://www.shopyamaha.com/rock-my-yxz-sweepstakes #Yamaha #YXZ1000R #SidebySide #Sweepstakes/

So, all a proud YXZ owner has to do is post a */qualifying/* picture of their Pure Sport Yamaha SxS on Instagram with the hashtag #RockinYXZsweepstakes (to note:  this is only on Instagram, but full details are in the link above with an alternate entry option, as well as further requirements).

