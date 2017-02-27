FUEL OFF-ROAD UTV WHEELS

Fuel Off-Road has a new line of UTV wheels and they also offer their own UTV tire called the Gripper. You can see them here on this collection of UTVs. For more photos and info check out their website, http://www.fueloffroad.com/utv/

POLARIS RZR 1000

WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D557 – UTV

FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring

WHEEL SIZE: 14×7

YAMAHA YXZ 1000

WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D557 – UTV

FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring

WHEEL SIZE: 15×7

TIRE: Fuel Tires GRIPPER UTV

TIRE SIZE: 30x10R15

POLARIS RZR 1000

WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D917 Beadlock

FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring

WHEEL SIZE: 15×7

TIRE: Fuel Tires GRIPPER UTV

TIRE SIZE: 30x10R15

POLARIS RZR 1000 TURBO

WHEEL: Anza – D558 – UTV

WHEEL SIZE: 14×7

TIRE SIZE: 29x9R14