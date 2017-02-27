Headline News
FUEL OFF-ROAD UTV WHEELS

Fuel 1 rzr
February 27, 2017
Fuel Off-Road has a new line of UTV wheels and they also offer their own UTV tire called the Gripper. You can see them here on this collection of UTVs. For more photos and info check out their website, http://www.fueloffroad.com/utv/

Fuel 1 rzr

POLARIS RZR 1000

WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D557 – UTV

FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring

WHEEL SIZE: 14×7

Fuel 2 yxz

YAMAHA YXZ 1000

WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D557 – UTV

FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring

WHEEL SIZE: 15×7

TIRE: Fuel Tires GRIPPER UTV

TIRE SIZE: 30x10R15

Fuel 3 rzr

POLARIS RZR 1000

WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D917 Beadlock

FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring

WHEEL SIZE: 15×7

TIRE: Fuel Tires GRIPPER UTV

TIRE SIZE: 30x10R15

Fuel 4 rzr

POLARIS RZR 1000 TURBO

WHEEL: Anza – D558 – UTV

WHEEL SIZE: 14×7

TIRE SIZE: 29x9R14

