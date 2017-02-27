FUEL OFF-ROAD UTV WHEELS

Fuel Off-Road has a new line of UTV wheels and they also offer their own UTV tire called the Gripper. You can see them here on this collection of UTVs. For more photos and info check out their website, http://www.fueloffroad.com/utv/
POLARIS RZR 1000
WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D557 – UTV
FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring
WHEEL SIZE: 14×7
YAMAHA YXZ 1000
WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D557 – UTV
FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring
WHEEL SIZE: 15×7
TIRE: Fuel Tires GRIPPER UTV
TIRE SIZE: 30x10R15
POLARIS RZR 1000
WHEEL: Fuel UTV Wheels Anza – D917 Beadlock
FINISH: Matte Black w/ Anthracite Ring
WHEEL SIZE: 15×7
TIRE: Fuel Tires GRIPPER UTV
TIRE SIZE: 30x10R15
POLARIS RZR 1000 TURBO
WHEEL: Anza – D558 – UTV
WHEEL SIZE: 14×7
TIRE SIZE: 29x9R14