GET 4 ELKA STAGE 2 SHOCKS FOR $1300 FROM iSHOCK!

— iShock press release — For a limited time, get all 4 stage 2 shocks with FREE shipping and a bonus $25 gas card for only $1300!

Today’s the day! We are officially taking orders for Elka’s new Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Shocks! I’ll keep this short and sweet and start by saying “thank you all” for your patience, I know it’s taken awhile to get these shocks sorted out but pure suspension magic doesn’t just happen over night!

Elka has shock models available for the Ranger XP 1000 and 1000 Crew from mild to wild to suit just about every budget and use. From the entry level stage 1 to the race inspired stage 5, each and every shock package is custom built and tuned from the ground up taking into account every aspect of your cars build, use and your personal preference.

So, from stock cars to cars built like tanks to Rangers with lift kits and monster tires, these shocks will be 100% right for you and what you do right out of the box! Although we are HUGE fans of all the different Elka “stages”, we are firm believers that the new Elka stage 2 is the perfect solution for 90% of all Polaris Ranger owners.

The stage 2, like it’s bigger brothers, features an all new aluminum big body design, an internal nitrogen charged reservoir and adjustable pre-load and rebound. Since it’s release just a few short months ago, the Elka stage 2 UTV shocks have become our best selling shock package and too date, nothing but smiles; the feedback has been amazing!

These amazing new shocks are available for nearly every sport / utility UTV made as well as some of the older UTV models like the RZR 800, 800S, Teryx, Rhino, etc. An amazing solution to your old tired shock problems! Check us out on instagram at ishocksuspension and facebook at iShockUSA – http://cts.vresp.com/c/?AcceleratedFutureLLC/e4bdec203a/330526b644/78630f2ad4

Please feel free to contact iShock for further details at: 866-GO-ISHOCK or visit us on the web at: www.ishock.com

For a limited time, get all 4 stage 2 shocks with FREE shipping and a bonus $25 gas card for only $1300!