GETTING AN OLD ATV TO RUN

The 1980s was an interesting decade for ATVs, because it’s when the sport began to boom. The all-terrain-vehicles back then began as 3-wheelers and then they transitioned to quads. Perhaps you have one of these older machines in the back of your garage or stored out in the barn. Maybe it’s been sitting there all these years, because you tried to start it one day with no success. Well, maybe it just needs a little tinkering here and there without much money being spent. Boss Mckannick is the master at that and his job here at Dirt Wheels is to transfer his knowledge to you. His advice to Chad Penner here may apply to your ATV too.



Dear Boss McKannick,

When I got my 1984 Yamaha YTM225DX, it needed transmission work, so I took it apart and fixed it. Everything was fine, but then the engine wouldn’t run right. It would surge with some throttle and then slow down and not rev up. It was hard to start, wouldn’t idle or go over half throttle. I took the carb apart and rebuilt it, which wasn’t cheap. That didn’t fix the problem, though. I like working on ATVs and I’ve been working on this one a long time, but I need some help on diagnosing problems like this and fixing it. Can you please provide some advice?

Chad Penner

Manitoba, Canada

I believe your problem lies with the intake system, but just to be sure, double-check your cam timing. Remove the timing plug near the recoil starter on top of the engine case with a flat screwdriver. Remove the cam cover on the left side of the head. Then, turn the engine slowly by hand and look for the T-mark through the timing plug. With the T-mark centered in the timing plug hole, check the mark on the cam sprocket. There is an arrow mark cast into the head at the 12 o’clock position and a line on the cam sprocket. The cam sprocket line must align with the cast arrow with the T-mark visible in the timing plug. With that out of the way, I think you have an intake leak either where the intake manifold connects to the head or the carburetor. There is an O-ring at each end that must be in good shape (P/N 93210-35537-00 against the head and 29U-14147-00- 00 against the carburetor). Also, the intake manifold itself could have a crack in it from age (P/N 29U-13586- 01-00). With the engine running at idle, spray carburetor cleaner that is flammable on the intake. If there is a crack or leak anywhere, the flammable carburetor cleaner will be sucked inside the intake tract and burned. You will hear an increase in revs when this happens.

Got a problem with your ATV? Send your questions to Boss McKannick at Dirt Wheels “Dialed In,” P.O. Box 957, Valencia, CA 91380-9057. Our e-mail address is dwdialed@hi-torque.com, and include your name, city and state address.