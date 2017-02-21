Headline News

HAULS YOUR ATV & THEN CONVERTS INTO A CAMPER

go popup 1
February 21, 2017
This Go Pop-Up camper by Sylvansport could be what you’re looking for. The trailer has a four by seven foot diamond plate bed that tilts to make loading your ATV easier. When you get to your riding area and unload your machine, the trailer converts into a camper. A Kelty tent folds out along with a self-inflating mattress. The camper can adjust to multiple living-space configurations with a lockable storage container and a roof rack system. It’s made of aluminum, weighs 840 pounds, has torsion suspension and multiple tie-down points to secure your quad and gear. Fully load the Go sells for $8495 and you can locate a dealer on their website www.sylvansport.com.

go popup 2

