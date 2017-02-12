Help Colten Moore get back on his feet by buying a lifetime warranty steering stabilizer!

Colten Moore Elite Precision Stabilizer

Lodi, California (2-9-2017) Precision Racing Products has put a one of a kind, laser signed by Colten Moore, Precision Elite Stabilizer with a lifetime warranty replacing the usual 3 year warranty, including any mounting kit Precision makes, on eBay. 100% of your bid will go to Colten Moore’s Road 2 Recovery fund. Along with this original stabilizer you will receive Precision Racing apparel, plus free shipping in the lower 48. Please help raise as much as we can by bidding.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/272550702638?item=272550702638&viewitem=&vxp=mtr

To donate directly https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/colten- moore/.

(209)365-1850 www.precision-rp.com 2499 S. Stockton St. Lodi, CA 95240