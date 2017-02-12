Headline News

Help Colten Moore get back on his feet by buying a lifetime warranty steering stabilizer!

IMG_4446
February 12, 2017
Comments off
71 Views
Home News, Home Page, News, Slideshow

Colten Moore Elite Precision Stabilizer   

Lodi, California (2-9-2017) Precision Racing Products has put a one of a kind, laser signed by Colten Moore, Precision Elite Stabilizer with a lifetime warranty replacing the usual 3 year warranty, including any mounting kit Precision makes, on eBay.  100% of your bid will go to Colten Moore’s Road 2 Recovery fund.  Along with this original stabilizer you will receive Precision Racing apparel, plus free shipping in the lower 48. Please help raise as much as we can by bidding.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/272550702638?item=272550702638&viewitem=&vxp=mtr

To donate directly https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/colten- moore/.

(209)365-1850 www.precision-rp.com 2499 S. Stockton St. Lodi, CA 95240

IMG_4444 IMG_4445 IMG_4443

Related Article

pilot 400 action

HONDA’S NEW 2018 SPORT UTV?

Feb 11, 2017Comments off199 Views

Many of us remember Honda’s Pilot 400 from 1990 and we wouldn’t mind seeing its return, based on the popularity of today’s single-seater Polaris Ace. Well, that

Mud Rat Rotors

Severe Mud Riding will shor...

Race Driven Inc. announces the Worldwide release of their

Feb 09, 2017
splash

FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY

Which is better? The dirt bike versus quad debate

Feb 09, 2017
2. matt coulter

KANGAROO KID JUMPS OVER STE...

Great Moments in ATV History.     It happened

Feb 09, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.