Back in the 1980s there was a classic TV commercial from Maxell audio cassettes. Younger folks won’t remember it, but now they can see the remake on HMF’s website. Instead of a stereo speaker, they have their exhaust system to blast out even better sounds. The Dirt Wheels crew got a kick when watching the video and we give the guys at HMF a thumbs up.

Watch it here > http://www.hmfracing.com/listen?utm_source=listen&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=official