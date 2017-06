Our 2017 Yamaha YXZ1000R SS SE is being built for racing and it’s holding it’s own in the Unlimited class of the Dirt Series here in Southern California. Glen Helen is known as a horsepower track and these turbo-charged and fully built machines are pulling on us on the start. I guess that means its time for a turbo or supercharger, and possibly a wider stance! We had a great time and our GoPro caught some of the more exciting action. Check it out here.