HONDA ANNOUNCES 2018 PIONEER 1000

June 30, 2017
Home News, Home Page, Honda, Machines, News, Slideshow

— Entering its third year in Honda’s lineup, the Pioneer 1000 is powered by a purpose-built 999cc parallel-twin engine and is still the only side-by-side on the market with an advanced DCT, a durable beltless transmission that can be shifted through its six speeds either automatically or manually (via steering-column-mounted paddles). Customers can also switch between standard and sport transmission modes depending on the conditions, while drive-system modes include 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Diff Lock, and Turf.

–2018 Honda Pioneer 1000.

In addition, the Limited Edition versions of the Pioneer 1000 come with Fox QS3 shocks and the industry’s first I-4WD brake-traction-control system, which also allows hill-start assist and electronic brake-force distribution. All five-seater Pioneer 1000 models have Honda’s unique QuickFlip® seating, which allows owners to switch between rear seating and a cargo bed, and non-LE five-seat models have self-leveling rear suspension. In all, the Pioneer 1000 is available in six different configurations, and all can be personalized via a wide array of Honda Accessories, including packages for hunting and work.

–2018 Honda Pioneer 1000.
  • Colors
    • Pioneer 1000: Red, Olive
    • Pioneer 1000 EPS: Red, Metallic Blue, Honda Phantom Camo®
    • Pioneer 1000-5: Red, Olive
    • Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: Red, Active Yellow, Honda Phantom Camo
    • Pioneer 1000 LE: Matte Gray Metallic
    • Pioneer 1000-5 LE: Matte Gray Metallic
  • Starting at $14,499
  • Availability: August 2017
  • Info
