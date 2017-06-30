HONDA ANNOUNCES 2018 PIONEER 1000

— Entering its third year in Honda’s lineup, the Pioneer 1000 is powered by a purpose-built 999cc parallel-twin engine and is still the only side-by-side on the market with an advanced DCT, a durable beltless transmission that can be shifted through its six speeds either automatically or manually (via steering-column-mounted paddles). Customers can also switch between standard and sport transmission modes depending on the conditions, while drive-system modes include 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Diff Lock, and Turf.

In addition, the Limited Edition versions of the Pioneer 1000 come with Fox QS3 shocks and the industry’s first I-4WD brake-traction-control system, which also allows hill-start assist and electronic brake-force distribution. All five-seater Pioneer 1000 models have Honda’s unique QuickFlip® seating, which allows owners to switch between rear seating and a cargo bed, and non-LE five-seat models have self-leveling rear suspension. In all, the Pioneer 1000 is available in six different configurations, and all can be personalized via a wide array of Honda Accessories, including packages for hunting and work.