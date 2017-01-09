Headline News
HONDA DESIGNS MOTORCYCLE THAT NEVER FALLS OVER

January 9, 2017
And you say, “Big deal, I have a Honda TRX450R that never falls over either.” Yeah, but you have to admit it’s pretty cool when a two-wheeler can balance itself. Honda displayed their new technology recently at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. When the system is engaged the front end moves independent of the handlebars to keep the bike upright, as this video shows.

We’ve come to expect Honda to pioneer things that didn’t exist before. From the days of the first ATC90 they have been a leader in developing new ideas. Their company goal is to continue doing so. Perhaps this type of stability control will one day be incorporated into their ATVs, UTVs and automobiles as well.

