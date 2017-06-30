Headline News
HONDA TRX500XR (June 30, 2017 8:28 am)
HONDA ANNOUNCES 2018 PIONEER 1000 (June 30, 2017 6:32 am)
GEAR GRINDER: SUPERCLAMP SUPERTRAC TIE-DOWN ANCHOR SYSTEM (June 30, 2017 6:00 am)
2018 HONDA ATVs UNVEILED (June 29, 2017 2:24 pm)
WIN A FREE 2018 YAMAHA KODIAK (June 29, 2017 9:56 am)

HONDA TRX500XR

June 30, 2017
Comments off
63 Views
ATV Tests, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Honda, Machines, Project Machines, Reviews, Slideshow

— GREAT MOMENTS IN DIRT WHEELS HISTORY —

The year was 1995 and there were no new sport quads to buy except for the continuation of Yamaha’s Banshee, Blaster and Warrior. Honda’s new 400EX was still four years away, but many sport quad enthusiasts were already trying to build something like that on their own. We had one experimental, prototype version on the front cover of our September 1995 issue. What was the story on this Honda TRX500XR quad? Well, we have the original article from back then here for you to read for yourself. Check it out>

.

.

.

.

 

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

HONDA ANNOUNCES 2018 PIONEER 1000

Jun 30, 2017Comments off99 Views

— Entering its third year in Honda’s lineup, the Pioneer 1000 is powered by a purpose-built 999cc parallel-twin engine and is still the only side-by-side on the

GEAR GRINDER: SUPERCLAMP SU...

Fast and flexible tie-down anchor tracks By the staff of

Jun 30, 2017

2018 HONDA ATVs UNVEILED

— Here are the first 2018s to be released

Jun 29, 2017

WIN A FREE 2018 YAMAHA KODI...

— Yamaha Launches 2017 National Hunting and Fishing Day Sweepstakes:

Jun 29, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤