— GREAT MOMENTS IN DIRT WHEELS HISTORY —

The year was 1995 and there were no new sport quads to buy except for the continuation of Yamaha’s Banshee, Blaster and Warrior. Honda’s new 400EX was still four years away, but many sport quad enthusiasts were already trying to build something like that on their own. We had one experimental, prototype version on the front cover of our September 1995 issue. What was the story on this Honda TRX500XR quad? Well, we have the original article from back then here for you to read for yourself. Check it out>

