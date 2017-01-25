HOW THESE NEW TIRES & WHEELS WOULD LOOK ON YOUR MACHINE

Some say there’s nothing prettier than a new set of tires and wheels on a quad or UTV. There are so many good choices these days that it’s hard to make up your mind on which ones to buy. Wouldn’t it be great if you could see how they look on your machine first, the same way you try on new clothes and stand looking in a mirror? Well, here’s a collection of photos to help you out in that regard.

STI is one of the top leaders when it comes to designing effective new tires and wheels for ATVs and UTVs. They also offer tire and wheel kit combos at a lower price than when purchased separately. We take a look here at their latest offerings mounted up on some popular off-road machinery. You can see some more on their website > http://stitireandwheel.com