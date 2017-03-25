Headline News
HOW TO FIX IT! (March 25, 2017 10:10 am)
MAKES 211 HORSEPOWER FROM THE SHOWROOM! (March 24, 2017 3:33 pm)
PROJECT ATV: Duncan YFZ450R (March 24, 2017 12:57 pm)
KTM 380 SX 2-Stroke ATV with 72 Horsepower! (March 24, 2017 8:48 am)
FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY! (March 23, 2017 2:34 pm)

HOW TO FIX IT!

sportsman 570 T
March 25, 2017
Comments off
50 Views
Features, Home Page, How To, Polaris, Q&A, Slideshow

SPORTSMAN & SPORTSWIFE —

Dear Boss,
I have a Polaris Sportsman 570 two-up quad. My wife rides on back most of the time, and we both like this machine. However, we’ve had problems with the rear seat-mount pins breaking. They don’t seem strong enough for the weight of two people and the constant side-to-side motion. I’ve heard that other 570 Touring owners are having the same issues with their seat mounts. I’m sure someone has come up with a solution, and, Boss, my money is on you to know what that is. Please provide me with your expert advice on this.

Jeff Richardson
Arlington, TX
 Actually, son, someone has come up with just the fix you need. Rangers have the same problem, and the Polaris factory developed a broken peg kit. This kit can be utilized on your 570. It’s Polaris P/N 2204383. The root cause is heat. Since you didn’t tell me what year your 570 is, I don’t know whether yours came with the factory heat shields or not. If yours has the heat shields, I would suggest trimming the heat shield so the seat- posts rest on the frame and not the heat shield. The heat shield transfers heat to the posts, softening them and causing breakage.

sportsman 570 T

GOT A PROBLEM WITH YOUR QUAD OR UTV? Boss McKannick can help you fix it. E-mail him your questions to  dwdialed@hi-torque.com

Check out the “Dialed In” page every month in Dirt Wheels magazine for more tech tips.

Related Article

ac 1

MAKES 211 HORSEPOWER FROM THE SHOWROOM!

Mar 24, 2017Comments off444 Views

NEW WILDCAT TURBO PREVIEW: We received word from Arctic Cat a couple months ago that they were going to introduce an exciting new UTV model. However, that

yfz dunc

PROJECT ATV: Duncan YFZ450...

Over the years we have tested many fully built

Mar 24, 2017
ktm 2stroke quad

KTM 380 SX 2-Stroke ATV wit...

Klaus Fleckinger is the mastermind behind this radical 2-stroke

Mar 24, 2017
snow quad

FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY!

CUSTOM-BUILT QUAD: There’s a certain amount of satisfaction you

Mar 23, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.