Headline News

HOW TO GET A FREE RZR TURBO, RZR 170 or ACE 150!

rzr T roost
March 29, 2017
Comments off
536 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, How To, News, Polaris

ace 150

Five brand-new Polaris machines will be awarded to race winners of the 2017 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship powered by Monster Energy.  Winners of the Short Course UTV race, Pro Turbo and Pro UTV Desert UTV class races will win 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbos. A first in the sport of UTV racing, the winners of the Production Youth 170 race and the Unlimited Youth 250 race will go home with either a 2017 Polaris RZR 170 or 2017 Polaris ACE 150.  The Polaris RZR UTV World Championship powered by Monster Energy takes place April 13th-16th in Laughlin, Nevada.

rzr 170

Related Article

shootout 2001

BLAST FROM THE PAST – 2001: Ultimate Hi...

Mar 29, 2017Comments off4043 Views

ME 1

WHERE & WHEN TO RIDE I...

Do you like to ride at a quick pace

Mar 28, 2017
daytona sx 1

DAYTONA ATV SUPERCROSS KICK...

The 2017 Wiseco ATV Motocross Championship began the new

Mar 27, 2017
DSC00247

Kolpin DirtWorks has everyt...

Kolpin DirtWorks™ provides the largest assortment of the quality

Mar 27, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.