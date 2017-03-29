HOW TO GET A FREE RZR TURBO, RZR 170 or ACE 150!

Five brand-new Polaris machines will be awarded to race winners of the 2017 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship powered by Monster Energy. Winners of the Short Course UTV race, Pro Turbo and Pro UTV Desert UTV class races will win 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbos. A first in the sport of UTV racing, the winners of the Production Youth 170 race and the Unlimited Youth 250 race will go home with either a 2017 Polaris RZR 170 or 2017 Polaris ACE 150. The Polaris RZR UTV World Championship powered by Monster Energy takes place April 13th-16th in Laughlin, Nevada.