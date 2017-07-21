Headline News
HOW TO REPAIR CRACKED PLASTIC

July 21, 2017
— MINI PRO-TACK PLASTIC WELDER —

The Dirt Wheels crew came across this handy tool to repair the busted plastic fenders and body panels on quads and UTVs. It’s cheaper than buying new plastic, especially if you have several machines with cracks here and there.

The standard solution for trying to make cracked plastic less noticeable is putting duct tape on the under side, then maybe using some type of plastic glue on top. The problem is there isn’t really a strong enough bond holding the two pieces together. That’s where the Mini Pro-Tack Welder comes in.

What this 110 volt heat tool does is weld staples across the crack. There are a variety of shapes and sizes of staples that come with the kit. After stitching  the two plastic sections together with some strength from underneath, then on top you use the 45-amp ironing blade to smooth and blend away the crack.

The Mini Pro-Tack Plastic Welder sells for $179.00.

You can check it out at https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com

 

