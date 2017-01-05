Headline News

HOW TO SET UP A RZR TURBO FOR EASTERN TRAILS

rzr-rr1
January 5, 2017
Dirt Wheels reader’s RZR ride

Tim Cromer lives in South Carolina and on most any weekend you’ll find him riding at places like the Hatfield McCoy Trails in West Virginia, Carolina Adventure World, Windrock, Tennessee, Harlan, Kentucky and Mines and Meadows in Pennsylvania. He does this in his 2016 Polaris RZR Turbo. Most people think of this UTV as a wide open western desert machine, but Tim has his RZR Turbo set up to work well in eastern woods too. Here is the list of things he’s done to it for improved trail comfort and performance:

2016 RZR 1000 Turbo

Full Doors

Half windshield

Rock Sliders

Rear push bar

Rear Spare Tire Carrier

Polaris Lock and Ride Cooler

BFGoodrich 30″ KM2 with

    Raceline Full Beadlock UTV Wheels

Warn 2500S Winch

Warn UTV Bumper with Bull Bar

Rigid LED light bar

Rigid Rear LED running lights

Spiderwebshade top

Email photos and info on your UTV to the Dirt Wheels editors at dwletters@hi-torque.com

rzr-rr2 rzr-rr3 rzr-rr4

