HOW TO SET UP A RZR TURBO FOR EASTERN TRAILS

Dirt Wheels reader’s RZR ride
Tim Cromer lives in South Carolina and on most any weekend you’ll find him riding at places like the Hatfield McCoy Trails in West Virginia, Carolina Adventure World, Windrock, Tennessee, Harlan, Kentucky and Mines and Meadows in Pennsylvania. He does this in his 2016 Polaris RZR Turbo. Most people think of this UTV as a wide open western desert machine, but Tim has his RZR Turbo set up to work well in eastern woods too. Here is the list of things he’s done to it for improved trail comfort and performance:
2016 RZR 1000 Turbo
Full Doors
Half windshield
Rock Sliders
Rear push bar
Rear Spare Tire Carrier
Polaris Lock and Ride Cooler
BFGoodrich 30″ KM2 with
Raceline Full Beadlock UTV Wheels
Warn 2500S Winch
Warn UTV Bumper with Bull Bar
Rigid LED light bar
Rigid Rear LED running lights
Spiderwebshade top
