How-to setup your machine for the woods

— There is a saying that smart people don’t always learn from their mistakes. Most of the time they learn from the mistakes of others. You can also say the opposite. You might not have to learn all the woods-riding and -driving setups that work well on your own. Racers and folks who build race ATVs and UTVs are smart. They learned through experience and most likely were also able to learn shortcuts from those who are more experienced. We took a look at the race machines at the opening round of the 2016 GNCC series to see what tips we could pick up from people who are much faster and smarter than we are. We found some very interesting modifications and setups that could benefit any serious recreational rider or driver. Learn on.