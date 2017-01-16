I PAID ONLY $75 FOR A QUAD, BUT IT WON’T START

Dear Boss McKannick,

I purchased a Yamaha 350 Moto-4 from a yard sale, and they said it ran, but I cannot get it to start. The local dealer’s mechanic told me that the engine stator cover seals are shot and needs to be replaced. I asked him how did he figure this out, and he said that there should be no oil in the stator compartment. They want to charge me $1000 to get the whole thing apart. Boss, I only paid $75 for it!

Bernie Snow

Clearwater, FL

Your dealer’s mechanic is an idiot! When that quad was built, your mechanic was most likely still in grade school! Those stators always operated in a splash oil bath. Remove your spark plug and pour a bit of gas down the hole and then see if it fires up. If it does, then it’s a simple carb cleaning to get your yard-sale find running.

