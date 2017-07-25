Joel Hetrick Leads the AMA Pro ATV Field into RedBud ATVMX National

Chad Wienen Looks to Close Deficit in Points

The 32nd Annual Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX) presented by CST Tires, an AMA National Championship, moves to Buchanan, Michigan for the ninth round of the season. With only two rounds remaining this year, Maxxis/Elka/Liquid Wrench/Honda’s Joel Hetrick holds a five-point lead over the rest of pro field and will look to extend his lead this Saturday, July 29, when the riders take to the iconic RedBud MX track.

After a pair of overall wins at the last two rounds, Hetrick seems to be fully focused on earning his first National title and he will be sporting the red number plate for the first time this season. Five-time champion and Wienen Motorsports/SSi Decals/Walsh Racecraft/Yamaha/Maxxis/7240’s Chad Wienen isn’t ready to settle for second and still remains Hetrick’s biggest competition. In 2016, the duo each came away with a moto win at RedBud, but Hetrick vaulted to the top when he took the second moto victory ultimately claiming the overall win. Throughout the 2017 season, fans have witnessed much of the same outcomes take place between the frontrunners.

The biggest challenge Hetrick faces in his continued effort to dethrone Wienen is the unmatched consistency of the series champion. Through 16 motos this season, Wienen has not finished outside the top three and has finished worse than second only once. After a rough second round where he went 5-1, Hetrick has also maintained consistent results with four overall wins – the same amount as Wienen.

While Hetrick and Wienen are the only two riders to emerge victorious this year, JB Racing/Root River Racing’s Jeffrey Rastrelli is on the verge of changing that statistic. After leading laps at past races and riding well under pressure from other riders, Rastrelli knows that his training is beginning to show. With an additional two full weeks under his belt, the Florida native will come out swinging in an attempt to claim his first ever professional overall win in Michigan.

Root River Racing/CST Tires/Pro Motorsports-backed Thomas Brown may have been absent from the overall podium in New York, but definitely did not miss any of the racing action where he secured another top-five finish. Brown will look to maneuver his machine around the dynamic and demanding layout of RedBud MX to return back to the podium and contend for the overall victory.

GennUSA Racing’s Nick Gennusa and Baldwin Motorsports/Ford Brother’s Racing/Root River Racing’s Ronnie Higgerson have both showed great promise in making a podium appearance this season. With RedBud serving as the penultimate round, both Gennusa and Higgerson will be charging to make it up on the box before the season concludes.

RedBud is one of the most anticipated rounds of the year thanks to the illustrious history of the iconic track. The facility offers racers and attendees the opportunity to experience something truly special thanks to a track layout that winds around three distinct areas, each offering incredible views for spectators and incredible challenges for competitors.

The soil consistency at RedBud can vary greatly, from hard-pack, to deep loam, to sand, and it all gets brutally rough. The jumps here are famous for a reason; big air is the name of the game, as riders fearlessly set sail to give spectators some of the best action of the year. The opportunity to see a 400-pound ATV soar through the air and tear it up in the legendary RedBud dirt makes for a truly remarkable experience.

Saturday’s race schedule is as follows: practice at 10 a.m. followed by a timed qualifying session at 11:30 a.m. Pro motos are at 2 and 4 p.m. with an autograph session taking place at 4:30 p.m. For a complete schedule of the weekend’s activities, please visit the RedBud ATV National event page on the series website by clicking HERE.

Saturday spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), with kids five and under getting in for free. Each pass includes pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge. A highlight show featuring the event will air on MAVTV Saturday, September 23.

Amateur racing will take place throughout the weekend alongside the AMA Pro class, and local riders are invited and encouraged to compete in the event, as ATVMX offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is only $50 and riders can sign up at the event. To learn more about ATVMX racing, please refer to the ATVMX101 webpage.

Local racers expected to compete this weekend will be: Kierstin Keane (WMX and Schoolgirl 13-17), Duane Spurling (Pro Sport and Pro-Am), Ryan Korody (Pro-Am and Pro Sport), James Hardy (Senior 40+), siblings Mason (90 Open Jr. 8-11 and 90 Shifter 8-11) and Natalie Jackson (Girls 8-13), Jayden Weage (90 Automatic 8-13), Bryce Miller (90 Open Jr. 8-11 and 90 Automatic 8-13), Andrew Hartwell (450 A and Production A), Lindsay Hutchinson (WMX), Chase Seeley (Open B and 450 B) and Jacob Hill (450 B and Veteran 30+).

To get to the track from Chicago follow I-94 East through Indiana and take exit 4A to US-12 East. Follow the route for 18 miles until arriving at a stoplight. Turn left on Red Bud Trail and the track entrance will be five miles down the road on the left.

From Ohio follow Toll Road (80) to exit 72 in Indiana. Then go North on US-3 to exit 3. Turn left and go approximately two miles until reaching the first stoplight. Turn right on Red Bud Trail and look for the track entrance on the left.

For more information on the 2017 Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship, visit the official series website at www.atvmotocross.com. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #ATVMX.

Previous Round Results and Points Standings

Unadilla MX

New Berlin, New York

Round 8 of 10

Saturday, July 15

2017 AMA Pro Class Event Results:

Joel Hetrick (1-1) Chad Wienen (2-2) Jeffrey Rastrelli (3-3) Thomas Brown (7-4) Nick Gennusa (5-5) Josh Upperman (6-6) Sam Rowe (9-7) Westley Wolfe (8-8) Ronnie Higgerson (4-15) Dylan Tremellen (11-10)

Overall National Championship Standings:

Joel Hetrick (348) Chad Wienen (343) Jeffrey Rastrelli (280) Thomas Brown (265) Nick Gennusa (249) Ronnie Higgerson (218) Josh Upperman (215) Parker Wewerka (188) Westley Wolfe (173) Sam Rowe (147)

SSi Decals Holeshot Award Standings:

Joel Hetrick (18) Cole Sepesi (2) Josh Upperman (2) Sam Rowe (2) Chad Wienen (1)

ATVriders.com Top Qualifier Award Standings: