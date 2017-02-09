KANGAROO KID JUMPS OVER STEAMBOAT!

Great Moments in ATV History.

It happened back in the early ’90s when Australian rider, Matt Coulter, jumped his Yamaha Banshee over a Steamboat in Cornwall, England. Although the Kangaroo Kid cleared the boat, he did suffer injuries from the painful landing.

Matt grew up in Australia and his mother bought him a Honda ATC70 when he was seven. It wasn’t long before he began racing it in the schoolboy class at the local motocross tracks. From there Matt progressed to quads and later became the Australian Quad Racing Champion. Next, he came to the USA to race against the fastest riders here. Matt also began racing quads in Europe as well, and eventually settled in England where he started performing jumps at county shows as the Kangaroo Kid. His Kanga Tours were quite popular for many years and with the addition of other stunt riders it’s still going on today.