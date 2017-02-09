Headline News
Severe Mud Riding will shorten the life cycle of brake pads and rotors! (February 9, 2017 11:43 am)
FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY (February 9, 2017 11:32 am)
KANGAROO KID JUMPS OVER STEAMBOAT! (February 9, 2017 11:25 am)
The 2017 King of the Hammers! (February 9, 2017 11:15 am)
GEAR GRINDER: SPY OPTICS OMEN GOGGLE (February 9, 2017 6:15 am)

KANGAROO KID JUMPS OVER STEAMBOAT!

2. matt coulter
February 9, 2017
Comments off
28 Views
2 block, Features, Home Features, Home Page

Great Moments in ATV History.

    It happened back in the early ’90s when Australian rider, Matt Coulter, jumped his Yamaha Banshee over a Steamboat in Cornwall, England. Although the Kangaroo Kid cleared the boat, he did suffer injuries from the painful landing.

    Matt grew up in Australia and his mother bought him a Honda ATC70 when he was seven. It wasn’t long before he began racing it in the schoolboy class at the local motocross tracks. From there Matt progressed to quads and later became the Australian Quad Racing Champion. Next, he came to the USA to race against the fastest riders here. Matt also began racing quads in Europe as well, and eventually settled in England where he started performing jumps at county shows as the Kangaroo Kid. His Kanga Tours were quite popular for many years and with the addition of other stunt riders it’s still going on today.

1. steamboat jump lead 3. the kanga tour 4. jumping over plane 5. kangaroo kid

Related Article

Mud Rat Rotors

Severe Mud Riding will shorten the life cycle...

Feb 09, 2017Comments off54 Views

Race Driven Inc. announces the Worldwide release of their new MudRat Rotor line. Escanaba, Michigan – February 2017 Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announces the

splash

FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY

Which is better? The dirt bike versus quad debate

Feb 09, 2017
Shannon Cambell finished the race in 3 hours and 33 minutes with the win.

The 2017 King of the Hammer...

The 2017 Nitto King of the Hammer endurance UTV,

Feb 09, 2017
goggles_1

GEAR GRINDER: SPY OPTICS OM...

See better, ride better By the staff of Dirt

Feb 09, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.