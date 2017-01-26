KAWASAKI’S BIG V-TWIN SPORT QUAD

It was back in 2003 when Kawasaki introduced their big, bad V-Force 700. We all thought it was cool that they took the V-twin engine from the Prairie 650 4×4 and put it in a two-wheel-drive sport chassis. It added a nice tone of rumbling thunder to the world of fast trail riding. However, another company claimed possession of the “V-Force” name, so in 2005 Kawasaki changed the name of their quad to KFX700. Everything was fine and dandy until 2010 when the KFX700 was no longer in Kawasaki’s line up. It remains a popular quad and you still see many of them out on the trails and sand dunes today. Here is a good collection of some, which were modified using parts from Four-Stroke Tech.

For many years Four-Stroke Tech has been in the ATV horsepower business. Their main claim to fame has been increasing the size of ATV engines with big-bore and stroker kits. In fact, they are a good company to check out if you have anything with a Kawasaki V-twin engine. Whether it’s a Teryx, Brute Force or KFX700, Four-Stroke Tech can punch it up to 800cc, 820cc, 840cc, 900cc, 920cc, 1005cc and they’re even working on a 1100cc monster that’ll be coming out soon. Check them out at http://www.fourstroketech.net/#!__home

If you have a modified quad or UTV that we should showcase here or in the printed magazine, email photos and info on it to dwletters@hi-torque.com.