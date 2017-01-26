Headline News
DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race Reports (January 26, 2017 11:44 am)
KAWASAKI’S BIG V-TWIN SPORT QUAD (January 26, 2017 11:34 am)
PRODUCT EVALUATION: SPY OPTICS OMEN GOGGLE (January 25, 2017 3:15 pm)
TEXTRON PURCHASES BAD BOY & ARCTIC CAT (January 25, 2017 12:58 pm)
BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 Sport ATVs (January 25, 2017 8:08 am)

KAWASAKI’S BIG V-TWIN SPORT QUAD

kfx700 2 kh
January 26, 2017
Comments off
60 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Kawasaki, Machines, Slideshow

It was back in 2003 when Kawasaki introduced their big, bad V-Force 700. We all thought it was cool that they took the V-twin engine from the Prairie 650 4×4 and put it in a two-wheel-drive sport chassis. It added a nice tone of rumbling thunder to the world of fast trail riding. However, another company claimed possession of the “V-Force” name, so in 2005 Kawasaki changed the name of their quad to KFX700. Everything was fine and dandy until 2010 when the KFX700 was no longer in Kawasaki’s line up. It remains a popular quad and you still see many of them out on the trails and sand dunes today. Here is a good collection of some, which were modified using parts from Four-Stroke Tech.

For many years Four-Stroke Tech has been in the ATV horsepower business. Their main claim to fame has been increasing the size of ATV engines with big-bore and stroker kits. In fact, they are a good company to check out if you have anything with a Kawasaki V-twin engine. Whether it’s a Teryx, Brute Force or KFX700, Four-Stroke Tech can punch it up to 800cc, 820cc, 840cc, 900cc, 920cc, 1005cc and they’re even working on a 1100cc monster that’ll be coming out soon. Check them out at http://www.fourstroketech.net/#!__home

If you have a modified quad or UTV that we should showcase here or in the printed magazine, email photos and info on it to dwletters@hi-torque.com.

kfx700 10 markn kfx700 9 raw kfx700 8 dig kfx700 7 wap kfx700 6 bubba kfx700 5 mat kfx700 4 bq kfx700 3 batz kfx700 2 kh kfx700 1 slime

Related Article

Haagsma Holeshot

DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race Reports

Jan 26, 2017Comments off174 Views

VOLUME 2 WORCS Photo’s-Harlen Foley NHHA Pics from Photo’s By Grumpy. The weekend has ended and everyone is now working and looking forward to this coming weekend

Textron1__Y5T3250

TEXTRON PURCHASES BAD BOY &...

Defense contractor Textron is buying the UTV, ATV and

Jan 25, 2017
BG-b

BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 S...

It is our favorite time of the year again,

Jan 25, 2017
sti 1

HOW THESE NEW TIRES & ...

Some say there’s nothing prettier than a new set

Jan 25, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.