KEN BLOCK’S LATEST CAN-AM X3 BUILD

— Ken’s 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs features a bigger turbo, new black/gold graphics, new cage, and also a handbrake. (Yes, you heard that right – a hand brake!) Ken said he always dreamt of adding a fully custom rally-style hydraulic handbrake setup and his buddies and fellow Hoonigan ambassadors at S3 Powersports were happy to make it happen. Mr. Block thinks the new setup would work perfet for a spec class in Gymkhana GRID.

Power: 154 HP (before mods).

Body: 2-door, Maverick X3 X rs with front lower door panels, S3 Power Sports custom roll cage, intrusion bars, roof, front bumper, bulkhead, nerf bars, pull plate, Rigid Industries light bars, and custom paint and graphics inspired by Block's Hoonicorn Mustang (v1) and his 2017 racecar livery art by Death Spray Custom.

Engine: Rotax ACE 900 cc Turbocharged Triple-cylinder engine, liquid cooled with integrated intercooler and high-performance air filter. EVO Powersports Stage 3 Flash (with cat delete and exhaust).

Transmission: Quick Response System X (QRS-X) CVT with high airflow. Airdam clutch kit.

Suspension: Fox 2.5 Podium QS3 Shocks, S3 Power Sports A-Arms, HD Billet Aluminum Tie Rods, and full Set of Radius Rods.

Brakes: Dual ventilated disc brakes with hydraulic twin-piston calipers. Custom hydraulic handbrake system.

Interior: Can-Am 5pt. harnesses

Wheels: Custom painted, OEM 14-in. (35.6 cm) aluminum; beadlock.

Tires: OEM, 30 x 10 x 14 in.

OEM, 30 x 10 x 14 in.



His X3 fleet includes an all-new Maverick X3 MAX four-seat SxS! It’s built to be street legal in Utah and is dressed with a bike rack for mountain bike transport. Ken calls it his “Ultimate Park City summer fun machine.”