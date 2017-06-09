Headline News

K&N has a better air filter for your Yamaha YXZ1000R!

June 9, 2017
PART NO             DESCRIPTION                                                                             MSRP

YA-0115            YAMAHA YXZ1000R-EXTREME DUTY; 2016-2017                  $68.00

K&N OE REPLACEMENT HIGH-FLOW AIR FILTERS:

  • Designed to provide increased performance
  • Pleated media provides a large filtration area offering long service intervals
  • Multi-Layers of woven “XD Series” cotton gauze media offers excellent filtration in extreme conditions
  • Application specific OE style Sealing Bead ensures a precise fit
  • Fuel-Management modifications are not required for increased performance
  • Made in the USA for over 45 years
  • Washable & reusable, pre-oiled and ready for installation!

K&N 1-Year Limited Warranty®

 

WWW.KNFILTERS.COM

