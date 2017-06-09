K&N has a better air filter for your Yamaha YXZ1000R!

PART NO DESCRIPTION MSRP
YA-0115 YAMAHA YXZ1000R-EXTREME DUTY; 2016-2017 $68.00
K&N OE REPLACEMENT HIGH-FLOW AIR FILTERS:
- Designed to provide increased performance
- Pleated media provides a large filtration area offering long service intervals
- Multi-Layers of woven “XD Series” cotton gauze media offers excellent filtration in extreme conditions
- Application specific OE style Sealing Bead ensures a precise fit
- Fuel-Management modifications are not required for increased performance
- Made in the USA for over 45 years
- Washable & reusable, pre-oiled and ready for installation!
K&N 1-Year Limited Warranty®