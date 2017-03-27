Headline News
Kolpin DirtWorks has everything you need to get work done!

Kolpin DirtWorks™ provides the largest assortment of the quality tools you need to put an ATV or UTV to work!  Whether establishing a wildlife food plot or just maintaining property, Kolpin, owned by Polaris Industries, has a complete line of rugged, heavy-duty Category 0 agricultural implements to complete any job. The line-up includes disc plow, cultivator, landscape rake, chisel plow, rear blades & a growing line of hitches. www.kolpin.com

image003

3 Point Hitch

  • Category ‘0’ 3-point hitch with a 20” drawbar spacing width and 5/8” diameter hitch pins
  • Heavy-duty 1-1/2” square tubing mainframe for use on ATVs or UTVs
  • Fits any 2” automotive style receiver hitch
  • 12v electric actuator lift system with 20 amp maximum current draw
  • 250 lb. lift capacity at the tool bar with 300 lbs. down pressure capacity
  • 15” vertical lift at the toolbar

Accessory Bars (48” for ATV / 60” for UTV)

  • Category ‘0’, 5/8” hitch pins with 20” spacing
  • Allows a quick change from one implement to another
  • Required to use with any DirtWorks Implements

Disc Plow

  • Kolpin’s bestselling implement
  • 8 discs with 5 adjustable cutting angles to accommodate different soil types and conditions

DSC00257

Landscape Rake

  • 3 position angling to Prepare food plot soil, clear trails, groom horse corrals, or maintain your gravel driveway
  • 21 – 1 5/16” hardened landscape rake tines
  • 60” width

Chisel Plow/Scarifier

  • 2 applications in one – Scarifier OR Chisel Plow
  • Hardened steel plow teeth loosen hard packed surfaces such as driveways, sand trails, or can be used to cut into hard, solid sod.
  • Adjustable blade height for specific ground type and extra clearance during transportation
  • (6)” heavy-duty, hardened steel plow teeth

