Kolpin DirtWorks has everything you need to get work done!

Kolpin DirtWorks™ provides the largest assortment of the quality tools you need to put an ATV or UTV to work! Whether establishing a wildlife food plot or just maintaining property, Kolpin, owned by Polaris Industries, has a complete line of rugged, heavy-duty Category 0 agricultural implements to complete any job. The line-up includes disc plow, cultivator, landscape rake, chisel plow, rear blades & a growing line of hitches. www.kolpin.com

3 Point Hitch

Category ‘0’ 3-point hitch with a 20” drawbar spacing width and 5/8” diameter hitch pins

Heavy-duty 1-1/2” square tubing mainframe for use on ATVs or UTVs

Fits any 2” automotive style receiver hitch

12v electric actuator lift system with 20 amp maximum current draw

250 lb. lift capacity at the tool bar with 300 lbs. down pressure capacity

15” vertical lift at the toolbar

Accessory Bars (48” for ATV / 60” for UTV)

Category ‘0’, 5/8” hitch pins with 20” spacing

Allows a quick change from one implement to another

Required to use with any DirtWorks Implements

Disc Plow

Kolpin’s bestselling implement

8 discs with 5 adjustable cutting angles to accommodate different soil types and conditions

Landscape Rake

3 position angling to Prepare food plot soil, clear trails, groom horse corrals, or maintain your gravel driveway

21 – 1 5/16” hardened landscape rake tines

60” width

Chisel Plow/Scarifier