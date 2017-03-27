Kolpin DirtWorks has everything you need to get work done!

Kolpin DirtWorks™ provides the largest assortment of the quality tools you need to put an ATV or UTV to work! Whether establishing a wildlife food plot or just maintaining property, Kolpin, owned by Polaris Industries, has a complete line of rugged, heavy-duty Category 0 agricultural implements to complete any job. The line-up includes disc plow, cultivator, landscape rake, chisel plow, rear blades & a growing line of hitches. www.kolpin.com
3 Point Hitch
- Category ‘0’ 3-point hitch with a 20” drawbar spacing width and 5/8” diameter hitch pins
- Heavy-duty 1-1/2” square tubing mainframe for use on ATVs or UTVs
- Fits any 2” automotive style receiver hitch
- 12v electric actuator lift system with 20 amp maximum current draw
- 250 lb. lift capacity at the tool bar with 300 lbs. down pressure capacity
- 15” vertical lift at the toolbar
Accessory Bars (48” for ATV / 60” for UTV)
- Category ‘0’, 5/8” hitch pins with 20” spacing
- Allows a quick change from one implement to another
- Required to use with any DirtWorks Implements
Disc Plow
- Kolpin’s bestselling implement
- 8 discs with 5 adjustable cutting angles to accommodate different soil types and conditions
Landscape Rake
- 3 position angling to Prepare food plot soil, clear trails, groom horse corrals, or maintain your gravel driveway
- 21 – 1 5/16” hardened landscape rake tines
- 60” width
Chisel Plow/Scarifier
- 2 applications in one – Scarifier OR Chisel Plow
- Hardened steel plow teeth loosen hard packed surfaces such as driveways, sand trails, or can be used to cut into hard, solid sod.
- Adjustable blade height for specific ground type and extra clearance during transportation
- (6)” heavy-duty, hardened steel plow teeth