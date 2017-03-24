KTM 380 SX 2-Stroke ATV with 72 Horsepower!

Klaus Fleckinger is the mastermind behind this radical 2-stroke transplant. The German native races KTM ATVs in the dirt and in the snow. Fleckinger wanted to build a quad that was fast yet lightweight so he could have an advantage over his competition. This KTM started life out as a 2012 505 SX and Klaus turned it into a Eigenbau 380 SX Two Stroke with 72 HP! The build took a lot of welding and fabricating to get the 2-stroke engine to fit properly where a 4-stroke motor once ran the ATV. Klaus utilized parts from a KTM 125 dirt bike, like it’s ignition rotor and CDI to implant into his new race machine. After many other modifications, Fleckinger took this KTM Monster quad out to test it in the snow, and now uses it for all different types of riding and racing. Check out photos of the build below.

