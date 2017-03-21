LATEST NEWS ON 3-WHEELERS

There are still many ATV enthusiasts who enjoy riding their Honda ATCs, Kawasaki Tecates and Yamaha Tri-Zs. They make a point of keeping their 3-wheelers in good running order and even improving them. This is especially true in the Southeastern part of the USA, and particularly Florida. Dirt Wheels contributor and 3-wheeling expert, Dwight Jeckel, made his way down there recently from his home in North Carolina and here is what he reported back to us:

Dwight took his Selvy Honda ATC363R to Bostwick Creek MX Park in Green Cove Springs, Florida for a 3-wheeler race there on March 19. There were 21 machines on the starting line for the open class and 10 at the gate for the 40+ class. Dwight #35 fought for the win in the 40+ class and took a moto win in the open class. He didn’t finish the other moto, because of a blown clutch.

“I race 3-wheelers all over the country and this group in Florida is certainly the real deal,” says Dwight. “The Florida Syndicate includes 3 chapters, North, Central and Southern, and they’re all great folks. Anyone wanting to race 3-wheelers should check out the awesome Florida area for that.”

The Florida 3-Wheeler Syndicate even rounded up some vintage trophies from the 1980s and awarded them to the class winners at this event. How cool is that?

More info available at > www.facebook/Florida-ATC-Syndicate

Some photos by Cheryl Joye-Shiver