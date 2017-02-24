Headline News

LONG LIVE THE HONDA 250R

Bubby's 250R
February 24, 2017
Comments off
1 Views
Features, Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, Honda, Machines, Photos, Project Machines, Reader's Photos, Slideshow

    Bubby Malone is one of many Dirt Wheels readers who’re making sure the glory days of two-strokes never leave us. He just recently finished up rebuilding his 1987 Honda TRX250R from top to bottom and here is a picture of it. As you can see, he also made sure it had a unique custom look all its own. Thanks for sending it in, Bubby.

    Does your quad or UTV deserve to be seen here and in the printed magazine? Sure it does. All you have to do is send us a photo and some info on it. Email it to the Dirt Wheels crew at dwletters@hi-torque.com.

Bubby's 250R

Related Article

YXZ Rekluse kit 1

CONVERT YOUR YXZ1000’S MANUAL CLUTCH TO...

Feb 24, 2017Comments off1 Views

You can get the kit at your Yamaha dealer. It’s made by Rekluse and you’ll never have to push in the clutch pedal again. No more stalling

Cyclone Red

Race Driven Inc. just relea...

Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announces their

Feb 24, 2017
unnamed (11)

The Wiseco ATV Motocross Na...

MX Sports Pro Racing and the ATV Promotors Group

Feb 24, 2017
ride 6

Evans coolant keeps motors ...

Demonstrating its commitment to powersports, Evans Cooling is proud

Feb 24, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.