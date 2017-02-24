LONG LIVE THE HONDA 250R

Bubby Malone is one of many Dirt Wheels readers who’re making sure the glory days of two-strokes never leave us. He just recently finished up rebuilding his 1987 Honda TRX250R from top to bottom and here is a picture of it. As you can see, he also made sure it had a unique custom look all its own. Thanks for sending it in, Bubby.

