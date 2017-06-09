M-Spec Big Bore Kits! Polaris 570 RZR, Sportsman, Ranger, and ACE 625cc and 578cc

Millennium Technologies, the world leader in Advanced Engine Solutions, is proud to introduce two, brand new, M-Spec bolt-on big bore kit solutions for the extremely popular Polaris 570 RZR, Ranger, Sportsman, and Ace. Repair or Performance, these bolt-on kits come complete with everything you need improve the Polaris 570 engine for an amazing price.

The M-Spec 625 bolt-on big bore kit turns the Polaris 570cc engine into a monster 625cc powerhouse. The 625 M-Spec kit includes a brand-new Nickel Silicon Carbide (NSC) plated cylinder, Wossner +5mm piston kit, and complete Cometic gasket kit. Power gains of over 10% are normal by just bolting on the M-Spec 625 kit, even more power is available with our M-Spec CNC Ported Head option for $595.95. The NSC plated M-Spec 625 cylinder is extensively modified to increase longevity, heat transfer and power. It’s also lighter than stock! The Wossner 625 piston is designed specifically for this application, with special skirt coatings, gas ports, state of the art ring pack, tool steal wrist pins, and locks. The M-Spec 625 Kit comes ready to install for a retail price of $599.95

If a simple repair is required, the M-Spec 578 bolt-on big bore kit is a huge improvement over the stock cylinder and piston at only a small premium over the stock parts. The M-Spec 578 Kit includes a new, slightly modified + 1mm over cylinder, complete Cometic gasket kit and a proprietary Wossner 578cc piston with special skirt coatings, gas ports, state of the art ring pack, tool steal wrist pins, and locks. The M-Spec 578 Kit comes ready to install for a retail price of $499.95

