Machined Integrations Wheel Bearing Greasers

ATV and UTV Wheel Bearing Greasers
Wheel bearings for ATV’S and UTV’S often do not come with enough bearing
grease to sustain the use that you need, to keep riding without fail. Whether
you have a Polaris RZR, Can-Am, Yamaha, Suzuki, or Honda they all require
added grease for maximum wheel bearing life. Limited grease leaves voids
for water and dirt to enter and remain in the bearings. Without proper
maintenance, the bearings may fail prematurely. Don’t let this happen to
your machine!
Our tools solve the premature wheel bearing failure issue.
The Wheel Bearing Greaser Tool, developed by Machined Integrations, allows
you to easily add grease to the bearings. There is no need to press the
wheel bearing out of the hub. If you’ve ever packed a wheel bearing by
hand, you will really appreciate how easy Wheel Bearing Greaser makes it.
Use these as preventative maintenance on your existing bearings. If water
or dirt exists in your current bearings, you may see water being evacuated
when grease is being added.
Suggested retail price: $40.00 for 1 unit, $75 for two units
Contact info:
Machined Integrations, LLC
1-800- 717-6869
https://www.customATVUTVparts.com