Machined Integrations Wheel Bearing Greasers

ATV and UTV Wheel Bearing Greasers



Wheel bearings for ATV’S and UTV’S often do not come with enough bearing

grease to sustain the use that you need, to keep riding without fail. Whether

you have a Polaris RZR, Can-Am, Yamaha, Suzuki, or Honda they all require

added grease for maximum wheel bearing life. Limited grease leaves voids

for water and dirt to enter and remain in the bearings. Without proper

maintenance, the bearings may fail prematurely. Don’t let this happen to

your machine!



Our tools solve the premature wheel bearing failure issue.



The Wheel Bearing Greaser Tool, developed by Machined Integrations, allows

you to easily add grease to the bearings. There is no need to press the

wheel bearing out of the hub. If you’ve ever packed a wheel bearing by

hand, you will really appreciate how easy Wheel Bearing Greaser makes it.

Use these as preventative maintenance on your existing bearings. If water

or dirt exists in your current bearings, you may see water being evacuated

when grease is being added.

Suggested retail price: $40.00 for 1 unit, $75 for two units

Contact info:

Machined Integrations, LLC

1-800- 717-6869

https://www.customATVUTVparts.com