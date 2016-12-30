MAKING A HONDA TRX250R EVEN BETTER

Turning a classic quad into a true work of art

Joe Czarnecki of Oklahoma City has been working on his 250R for several years and now he says he’s to the point of calling it “done”. It is a 1988 model with custom graphics, AC nerfs, Maier plastics, PEP shocks, Laeger’s long travel A-arms, Holeshot mxr6 tires on Hiper tech wheels for the dirt or Skat traks on stock rims in the sand. It has an Eddie Sanders 330 power valve high compression cylinder with trx5B center mount pipe and CR 250R ignition. It also features a Lonestar racing rear axle and hubs, as well as Fourwerx carbon fiber air dams.

