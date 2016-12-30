Headline News
MAKING A HONDA TRX250R EVEN BETTER

czar-250r-1
December 30, 2016
Turning a classic quad into a true work of art

Joe Czarnecki of Oklahoma City has been working on his 250R for several years and now he says he’s to the point of calling it “done”. It is a 1988 model with custom graphics, AC nerfs, Maier plastics, PEP shocks, Laeger’s long travel A-arms, Holeshot mxr6 tires on Hiper tech wheels for the dirt or Skat traks on stock rims in the sand. It has an Eddie Sanders 330 power valve high compression cylinder with trx5B center mount pipe and CR 250R ignition. It also features a Lonestar racing rear axle and hubs, as well as Fourwerx carbon fiber air dams.

czar-250r-3

We appreciate Joe’s efforts to restore and improve this legendary machine. We’re also glad he took the time to see us photos and info on his build. We know there are others out there who have improved their ATVs and UTVs, and they deserve to be featured on this website and the printed magazine as well. So please send us photos and info on your machine, along with your name, city & state. Email it to dwletters@hi-torque.com

czar-250r-2 czar-250r-4

