MAN’S TWO BEST FRIENDS

— Some say there are two things a real man needs, a good off-road machine and a good dog. And, there’s always a debate on which one comes first. Dogs are typically very adaptable creatures and if you have a quad or UTV they’ll quickly accept it and consider it to be a member of the family tribe too. In fact, a good dirt wheeler dog actually likes to go along on rides too. What we have here is a sampling of those kinds of dogs who are loyal to some Dirt Wheels readers.

“Don’t even think about touching this Banshee.”

“Hurry up and take the picture. I can’t stand here all day.”

“Can we adjust the handlebars to be lower and closer together?”

“Man, those other guys sure ride slow. Where are they?”

“Hey, why didn’t Yamaha design this bed for a real dog. I barely fit.”

“Hey, I’m tired of waiting. Let’s hurry up and go.”

” Yeah, it runs faster than me and has a louder bark, but it can’t fetch at all.”

“I don’t know about this thing, it only has three legs.”

Wait, that’s not a dog!

