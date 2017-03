— Check this out! Dirt Wheels reader in Pennsylvania, Mike Noska diecast this little model of the big machine he rides. It’s the perfect paper weight to have on your desk. When you get bored you can do wheelies with it while making engine sounds. A thumbs up to Mike from the Dirt Wheels crew!

Here is also the full size Honda ATC450R that he built. Looks like he did an excellent job on that one too.