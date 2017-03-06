Headline News

Mitch Guthrie Jr. Takes Mint 400 Pro Turbo Class

March 6, 2017
Team RZR’s Mitch Guthrie Jr. took another checkered flag in the Pro Turbo class at Best in the Desert’s (BITD) Mint 400, in Primm, Nev. Along with Guthrie Jr.’s win, RZR XP Turbos represented two of the three podium positions in the class. RZRs also finished one-two in the Pro Production class with Polaris Factory Racer Kristen Matlock taking second.

The UTV classes saw more than 100 entries making it the largest UTV entry for the 300-mile race. Guthrie Jr. ran a dominating race taking the lead from the pole and never looking back.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. won the Pro Turbo UTV class at the famed Mint 400 desert race.

“My plan was to get the holeshot and get away from everyone else so I could drive my own race,” said Guthrie Jr. “What my RZR got through today really shows how awesome this machine is and how great my sponsors are to put this thing together. I have the best crew out here. I drive the car, but they are the ones that keep it going.”

RZRs also finished first and second in the UTV Pro Production class with Dodge Poelman taking the checkered flag and Polaris Factory Racer Kristen Matlock taking second in her RZR XP 1000. This was Matlock’s second Mint 400 runner-up finish.

“It was a rough course and we kept trucking,” said Matlock. “I picked my way through the pack pretty quickly in the class and had to pass a few turbos as well. The RZR performed great all day. The course just kept getting rougher as the race went on.”

