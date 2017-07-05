Mobius Braces – ALL NEW Mobius X8 Wrist Brace!

X8 Wrist Brace- Wrist Protection Redefined

Mobius Braces, the industry leader in knee brace technology, is redefining wrist brace protection with the all new X8 Wrist Brace. Using the same revolutionary Continuous Cable Routing System (CCRS) seen in the X8 Knee Brace, this wrist brace is setting the standard for protection and mobility in the action sports world.

Mobius’ innovative patent pending CCRS technology provides maximum support across the wrist joint, more mobility, and progressively resists hyperextension as well as minimizing the risk of injury to ligaments and bones. This unique design dynamically changes the tension in the cable throughout the wrist’s full range of motion preventing excessive bending (lateral and medial) along with hyperextension. The tension adjustment dial achieves the desired support with ease and the degree of extension can be limited from 10-70 degrees with a simple adjustment screw.

Adjustable Range Of Motion

Palm-Free Design

Continuous Cable Routing System (CCRS) For Improved Support

Tendon Back Plate Provides Progressive Support Without Causing Arm Pump

Ergonomic Dial

Adjustable Liner

Fast, Precise, Comfortable Fit

Odorless EVA Foam

The Mobius X8 Wrist Brace provides maximum support across the wrist joint without hindering mobility while riding. It has been specifically designed to progressively resist hyperextension which also greatly minimizes the risk of injury to wrist ligaments and bones.

The CCRS pulls the Metacarpal Shell, Tendon Back Shell, and Ulna Shell together and prevents the brace from moving on the wrist. When an un-natural bending or hyperextension force is applied to the wrist, the cable becomes progressively tighter, gripping the wrist and preventing the unwanted movement that can cause injury. Fully lined with comfortable EVA foam, the X8 Wrist Brace delivers a unique palm-free design which provides an unrestricted grip allowing riders to race to their full potential.

TECH SPECS

Symmetrical Design

Brace Can Be Worn On Either Wrist

Tension Adjustment Screw Limits Extension

Extension Range From 10-70 Degrees

Injection Molded Shells

“Quick Adjust” Ergonomic Dial

Glass Filled Nylon / Impact Resistant Shells

Simple Removal

UHMWPE Cable Material Is Extremely Durable Continuous Cable Routing System (CCRS)

Maximum Support Across Wrist Joint

Tendon Back Plate Reinforces Main Ligaments

EVA Foam Padding Conforms to Users Wrist

Maximum Comfort & Control

VELCRO® Brand Fastener is Fully Adjustable

Includes Extra Tendon Back Plate Pad

Small/Medium or Medium/Large Sizes

Sold Individually – Will Fit Left / Right Wrist

