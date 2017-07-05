Mobius Braces – ALL NEW Mobius X8 Wrist Brace!

X8 Wrist Brace- Wrist Protection Redefined
Mobius Braces, the industry leader in knee brace technology, is redefining wrist brace protection with the all new X8 Wrist Brace. Using the same revolutionary Continuous Cable Routing System (CCRS) seen in the X8 Knee Brace, this wrist brace is setting the standard for protection and mobility in the action sports world.
Mobius’ innovative patent pending CCRS technology
- Adjustable Range Of Motion
- Palm-Free Design
- Continuous Cable Routing System (CCRS) For Improved Support
- Tendon Back Plate Provides Progressive Support Without Causing Arm Pump
- Ergonomic Dial
- Adjustable Liner
- Fast, Precise, Comfortable Fit
- Odorless EVA Foam
The Mobius X8 Wrist Brace provides maximum support across the wrist joint without hindering mobility while riding. It has been specifically designed to progressively resist hyperextension which also greatly minimizes the risk of injury to wrist ligaments and bones.
The CCRS pulls the Metacarpal Shell, Tendon Back Shell, and Ulna Shell together and prevents the brace from moving on the wrist. When an un-natural bending or hyperextension force is applied to the wrist, the cable becomes progressively tighter, gripping the wrist and preventing the unwanted movement that can cause injury. Fully lined with comfortable EVA foam, the X8 Wrist Brace delivers a unique palm-free design which provides an unrestricted grip allowing riders to race to their full potential.
|TECH SPECS
To purchase click HERE