MODIFIED KTM WINS PIKES PEAK QUAD CLASS

Chris Wagner’s KTM was quite different from the ones you could buy from a dealer years ago. It looks as though he built his own chassis that features a unique front suspension, using struts from the A-arms to rocker arms to shocks mounted vertically behind the number plate. This system probably accomplishes the same effect as an anti-sway bar.

For the 2017 event, Chris ran the 12.4 mile paved road in a time of 11 minutes and 21 seconds. As you may know it has 154 turns and finishes at an elevation of 14,115 feet. Jeremy Harbison and his Honda TRX450R took second fastest time for quads at 12 minutes and 11 seconds. Troy Smith and his Yamaha Raptor 734 took third at 12 minutes 16 seconds.