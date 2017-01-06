NEW 2017 WILDCAT 1000 RIDING PREVIEW

The Dirt Wheels crew has just started the beginning stages of testing the top of the line performance UTV from Arctic Cat. In fact, we’re putting it in a shootout against the RZR 1000 and YXZ1000R. The new 2017 Yamaha and Polaris have been getting most of the attention, but it would be best for you not to forget about the Wildcat.

Right off the bat we can tell you the big Cat has awesome suspension. It also weighs around 200 pounds lighter than the other two. We were amazed at how fast it could roost across deep whoops. The motor doesn’t have quite the horsepower as the RZR or YXZ, but its V-twin configuration certainly gives it good power delivery with lots of torque.

We’ll go into more detail with how these three machines compare when we’re finished with the shootout, so stay tuned for that. Until then, here’s some info and specs on the 2017 Wildcat 1000.

PRICE: Starting at $18,499

ENGINE SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Displacement (cc), Engine Type 951, V-Twin, SOHC, High Output 4-Stroke

Cooling System Liquid with Dual Fan

Bore & Stroke (mm) 92×71.6

Alternator Capacity (amps) 36

Fuel Capacity gal. (liters) 8.8 (33.3)

SUSPENSION SPECIFICATIONS

Front Suspension / Travel in. (cm) Double A-Arm / 17 (43.2)

Rear Suspension / Travel in. (cm) RG PRO / 15.5 (39.4)

Ground Clearance in. (cm) 12 (25.4)

Shocks King Shocks

Front Tire / Size ITP Ultracross 27x10R15

Rear Tire / Size ITP Ultracross 27x10R15

Wheels KMC Cast Aluminum

POWERTRAIN SPECIFICATIONS

Power Steering Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Transmission Rapid Response Clutch, Hi/Lo Range, Reverse and Park

Drive System 2/4 WD + Electronic Front Differential Lock

Brakes Front / Rear Hydraulic Disc with Dual Piston Caliper / Hydraulic Disc

DIMENSIONS SPECIFICATIONS

Overall Size LxWxH in. (cm) 128x64x66.8 (325.1×162.6×169.7)

Wheelbase in. (cm) 95 (241.3)

Dry Weight lbs. (kg) 1357 (615.5)

Front/Rear Rack or Box Capacity lbs. (kg)