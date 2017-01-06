Headline News

NEW 2017 WILDCAT 1000 RIDING PREVIEW

wildcat-air
January 6, 2017
The Dirt Wheels crew has just started the beginning stages of testing the top of the line performance UTV from Arctic Cat. In fact, we’re putting it in a shootout against the  RZR 1000 and YXZ1000R. The new 2017 Yamaha and Polaris have been getting most of the attention, but it would be best for you not to forget about the Wildcat.

Right off the bat we can tell you the big Cat has awesome suspension. It also weighs around 200 pounds lighter than the other two. We were amazed at how fast it could roost across deep whoops. The motor doesn’t have quite the horsepower as the RZR or YXZ, but its V-twin configuration certainly gives it good power delivery with lots of torque.

We’ll go into more detail with how these three machines compare when we’re finished with the shootout, so stay tuned for that. Until then, here’s some info and specs on the 2017 Wildcat 1000.

wildcat-sideways

PRICE: Starting at $18,499

ENGINE SPECIFICATIONS
Engine Displacement (cc), Engine Type    951, V-Twin, SOHC, High Output 4-Stroke
Cooling System    Liquid with Dual Fan
Bore & Stroke (mm)    92×71.6
Alternator Capacity (amps)    36
Fuel Capacity gal. (liters)    8.8 (33.3)
SUSPENSION SPECIFICATIONS
Front Suspension / Travel in. (cm)    Double A-Arm / 17 (43.2)
Rear Suspension / Travel in. (cm)    RG PRO / 15.5 (39.4)
Ground Clearance in. (cm)    12 (25.4)
Shocks    King Shocks
Front Tire / Size    ITP Ultracross 27x10R15
Rear Tire / Size    ITP Ultracross 27x10R15
Wheels    KMC Cast Aluminum

POWERTRAIN SPECIFICATIONS
Power Steering    Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Transmission    Rapid Response Clutch, Hi/Lo Range, Reverse and Park
Drive System    2/4 WD + Electronic Front Differential Lock
Brakes Front / Rear    Hydraulic Disc with Dual Piston Caliper / Hydraulic Disc

DIMENSIONS SPECIFICATIONS
Overall Size LxWxH in. (cm)    128x64x66.8 (325.1×162.6×169.7)
Wheelbase in. (cm)    95 (241.3)
Dry Weight lbs. (kg)    1357 (615.5)
Front/Rear Rack or Box Capacity lbs. (kg)

