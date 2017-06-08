NEW 2018 KAWASAKI TERYX LE

— The Kawasaki Teryx® and Teryx4™ family of side x sides return for 2018, ready for adventure. With aggressive styling, versatile 783cc V-twin engine and Fox Podium 2.0 shocks, the Teryx and Teryx4 are ready to tackle the trails. New for 2018, the Teryx LE can be purchased in Candy Plasma Blue or Matrix Camo Gray paint, while the 2018 Teryx4 LE is available in Candy Lime Green, Candy Plasma Blue, and new, stylish Matrix Camo Gray.

Assembled in Lincoln, Nebraska out of domestic and imported parts, the Teryx and Teryx4 side x sides are versatile enough to provide thrills for the whole family on the trails with standard Electric Power Steering (EPS), and rugged enough to help out with chores with plenty of torque and 1,300 pounds of towing capacity (with an optional draw bar. All Kawasaki Teryx models come with a three year warranty. The Teryx LE is $14,999. The Teryx4 LE is $16,999.