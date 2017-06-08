Headline News
NEW 2018 KAWASAKI TERYX LE (June 8, 2017 4:01 pm)
TBT: Real life MX VS ATV with Thomas Brown and Trey Canard (June 8, 2017 2:50 pm)
AXIOM RZR FIREWALL GUARDS (June 8, 2017 2:05 pm)
ATV BUILD: TEIXEIRA TECH SCRAMBLER XP 1000 (June 8, 2017 7:48 am)
NEW 2018 KAWASAKI PRO-FXR (June 7, 2017 3:46 pm)

NEW 2018 KAWASAKI TERYX LE

June 8, 2017
Comments off
139 Views
Home News, Home Page, Kawasaki, Machines, News, Slideshow

— The Kawasaki Teryx® and Teryx4™ family of side x sides return for 2018, ready for adventure. With aggressive styling, versatile 783cc V-twin engine and Fox Podium 2.0 shocks, the Teryx and Teryx4 are ready to tackle the trails. New for 2018, the Teryx LE can be purchased in Candy Plasma Blue or Matrix Camo Gray paint, while the 2018 Teryx4 LE is available in Candy Lime Green, Candy Plasma Blue, and new, stylish Matrix Camo Gray.

Teryx® LE

Assembled in Lincoln, Nebraska out of domestic and imported parts, the Teryx and Teryx4 side x sides are versatile enough to provide thrills for the whole family on the trails with standard Electric Power Steering (EPS), and rugged enough to help out with chores with plenty of torque and 1,300 pounds of towing capacity (with an optional draw bar. All Kawasaki Teryx models come with a three year warranty. The Teryx LE is $14,999. The Teryx4 LE is $16,999.

Teryx® LE

Related Article

TBT: Real life MX VS ATV with Thomas Brown an...

Jun 08, 2017Comments off94 Views

Which one is quicker?

AXIOM RZR FIREWALL GUARDS

— When driving your UTV down the trail you’re

Jun 08, 2017

ATV BUILD: TEIXEIRA TECH SC...

— Building a better Scrambler, By the staff of Dirt

Jun 08, 2017

NEW 2018 KAWASAKI PRO-FXR

— FIRST REPORT — Following accolades for its MULE

Jun 07, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤